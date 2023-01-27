Read full article on original website
Related
Coldest temperatures in years forecast for Tahoe
Dangerously frigid conditions are expected throughout the region.
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland.
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
Freezing temperatures seen around the Bay Area, and Tuesday could be colder
Bone-chilling temperatures gripped the Bay Area overnight.
SFGate
CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County, including. Interstate 8 near Mountain Springs Grade. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very...
SFGate
California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water...
Comments / 0