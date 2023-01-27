ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Focus: Women and Infants Hospital’s Dr. Emily Miller

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Emily Miller, division director of maternal and fetal medicine at Women and Infants Hospital, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss the signs of postpartum depression and when to seek help.

RELATED: 3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody National Maternal Mental Health Hotline: 24/7 support for pregnant women and new moms

If you or someone you know is in crisis, seek immediate help :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rhmZ_0kTvKqWR00

Crisis Text Line : Text HOME to 741741

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline : Call, text or chat 988

Suicide Prevention Lifeline : Call (800) 273-8255

BH Link : Rhode Islanders can call 401-414-LINK (5465)

Kids’ Link RI : Parents can call 1-855-543-5465

