Community Focus: Women and Infants Hospital’s Dr. Emily Miller

Chief Judge Robert M. Ferrieri, Elizabeth Facteau, Esquire, Richard Sinapi, Esquire, and Tim Costa, visited Toll Gate with YES RI, ( Young Employee Safety Rhode Island), with the goal of educating its employed students on their rights as employees. I had the opportunity to observe this presentation on Dec. 2, 2022. I was made aware of the rights I have within my workplace, and how to protect myself from unsafe or potentially unsafe conditions. Chief Judge Robert Ferrieri began with informing us on the procedure we should follow after being injured at the workplace. Then, he explained what rights we are entitled to if we are injured in the workplace or in other words how we are entitled to workers compensation. This was followed up by Tim Costa, a safety consultant for Beacon Mutual, whose goal was to prevent these injuries and unsafe conditions. He taught us how to prioritize our safety.

