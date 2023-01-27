ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jew-ish’ George Santos speaks about Holocaust on House floor

By Dave Goldiner, Tim Balk, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Rep. George Santos, who has by turns said he is Jewish, “Jew-ish” and not Jewish, delivered remarks on the House floor recognizing the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Friday.

The truth-challenged Long Island Republican has made heavily questioned claims that he is the descendent of Holocaust refugees, but did not mention his own ancestors in his remarks.

He did acknowledge a staffer’s grandmother, who he said is a 93-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“Let this day serve as a reminder that we must honor the victims and survivors,” Santos, 34, said in a minute-long speech on Holocaust Remembrance Day. “We must also pay tribute to the liberators who rescued millions of people.”

Santos presented himself as a Jew during his run for New York’s 3rd Congressional District last year, but later abandoned the claim.

He has said he was raised in the Catholic faith.

“My father’s Roman Catholic, but I’m very proud of my Jewish heritage — I’m very proud of my grandparents’ story,” Santos said in an interview with the Jewish News Syndicate in the fall, referencing his claims that his grandparents fled the Holocaust.

“I always joke: I’m Jew-ish,” Santos said in the interview, a phrase he revisited after many of his campaign lies were unearthed in December .

The Forward, an independent Jewish news outlet, reported last month that genealogy websites contradict Santos’ claims that his grandparents fled anti-Jewish persecution. His mother’s parents were born in Brazil, according to the report.

A spokeswoman for Santos, Naysa Woomer, did not immediately respond to emails on Friday asking if the first-term congressman maintains that his grandparents fled the Nazis.

On Thursday, Santos lashed out at the news media, which has zealously followed his every move since he arrived on Capitol Hill this month.

Santos, whose district includes a sliver of eastern Queens and a chunk of Long Island, said on Twitter that “the media continues to down spiral as their attempt to smear me fails.”

“I am getting the job I signed up for done, while you all spiral out of control,” he added.

A majority of New York’s GOP delegation in the House has called on Santos to resign. But he has refused, and has downplayed his fabrications.

Santos has said he is not a fraud or a criminal. Prosecutors’ offices in New York have launched investigations into him, and a prosecutor’s office in Brazil has moved to revive a 2008 theft charge against him.

Republican leaders in the House, clinging to a narrow five-seat majority, have not publicly pushed Santos to resign. His exit would be expected to lead to a competitive special election.

Santos acknowledged misrepresenting his education, professional experience and property ownership after The New York Times published a report on Dec. 19 examining his résumé.

But many elements of his biography remain contested or unclear, including his ancestors’ connection to the Holocaust. His remarks on Friday shed little light on the question.

“Antisemitism is a plague in this nation, and it is undoubtedly up to us to ensure this kind of tragedy is never to be seen again,” Santos said. “This day and every day, we give credence to the dark side of humanity, but strive for a better, brighter future.”

With Michael McAuliff

