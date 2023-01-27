ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Work is the cure for House Republican 'angst,' speaker says

By Jim Provance / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS - The new speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives said Friday that the best way to heal the sharp division within majority Republicans is to get down to work.

“The [governor's proposed budget] is coming out next week,” Rep. Jason Stephens (R., Kitts Hill) said in his first sit-down talk with Statehouse reporters. “I think it will be helpful if we have issues to deal with as opposed to some of the personalities.

“...If representatives are ready to get to work, then that's what we want to do,” he said. “We want to move Ohio forward. We want to do it in a way that is respectful. It's not an easy thing to pull 99 people or 67 [Republican] people in the same direction, but I think you do that by being genuine, and being open, and wanting to hear ideas and the competition of ideas with respect for each member...”

He said the healing has already begun, although he added that it's been a couple of weeks since he directly spoke with Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township) briefly on the phone.

Mr. Stephens won the speaker's gavel earlier this month despite the fact that a majority of the members of the Republican caucus had selected Mr. Merrin as its choice in an unofficial behind-closed-doors vote in November.

During the full floor vote earlier this month, when all 99 House members could participate, Mr. Stephens added all 32 Democrats to his 22 GOP supporters to win.

The dissension overflowed into public view earlier this week when Democrats helped to elect Mr. Stephens' leadership team and adopt his set of operating rules for the new session over shouts of opposition from the Merrin faction. He did pick some of the prior Merrin votes.

Mr. Stephens' leadership team includes one northwest Ohioan, Rep. Jim Hoops (R., Napoleon), a Merrin supporter, as majority whip.

After the leadership vote, Mr. Merrin rose Tuesday to deride Mr. Stephens' move to proceed immediately to a vote without recognizing freshmen Rep. Josh Williams (R., Oregon), a Merrin supporter, to offer alternative candidates.

“Rep. Josh Williams from Lucas County stood up well ahead of time and, as a duly elected member, he asked to be recognized,” Mr. Merrin said. “You refused to recognize him. He filed an amendment legally, according to the House rules, to be considered.

“...It's completely uncalled for, inappropriate, and a violation of these rules,” he said.

The Republicans who supported Mr. Merrin for speaker this week voted to make him chairman of the caucus while handing Rep. Phil Plummer (R., Dayton) chairmanship of the House Republican Alliance, the deep-pocketed campaign committee for the caucus.

When asked who was controlling the campaign purse strings, Mr. Stephens said, “I've got my credit card here.”

He proceeded to pass around among reporters a credit card listing him by name as well as the alliance.

Mr. Merrin's supporters have accused Mr. Stephens of selling out to the Democratic minority, specifically the decision not to proceed immediately with a resolution to ask voters to amend the Ohio Constitution to make it more difficult to enact constitutional amendments.

There's no sign that the resolution will pass by Wednesday's deadline to put the question on the May primary election ballot.

Democrats and other critics of the move have accused the amendment's supporters of trying to change the rules in advance of the November general election when proposed questions affecting abortion access, a minimum wage hike, and redistricting reform could be on the ballot.

But Mr. Stephens insisted the issue is not dead. A new House committee has been created to focus specifically on the processes for amending the constitution and forcing bills onto lawmakers' laps. He also noted that not every county holds a spring primary during off-year elections.

He said he would not object to such a question appearing on the November ballot.

“I don't think it's dead by any means,” he said. “The idea of protecting our constitution is important regardless of what side of the aisle you're on. Having those discussions will be beneficial to kind of cool down a little bit of the angst.”

Comments

Kathy Bumgardner
4d ago

likexrepublicans Work!😅😅😅 they whine moan. lie collect gefry. lobby money but WORK? NEVER...

Reply
5
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
