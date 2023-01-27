Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stopped short of offering an outright apology for sharing conspiracy theories about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi. After the brutal assault on Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband during a break-in at their San Francisco home in October, Cruz was one of many right-wing figures who pushed spurious claims about the alleged attacker, David DePape. Cruz shared a screenshot of a thread by far-right troll Matt Walsh which claimed it was “absurd” to call DePape a “militant right winger”—despite reports that DePape had posted on far-right blogs. “Truth,” Cruz captioned the screenshot on Twitter. When asked by a TMZ reporter if he would apologize following the release of bodycam footage of the attack on Pelosi, Cruz couldn’t bring himself to say sorry. Instead, he called the attack “utterly unacceptable” and labeled DePape a “deranged lunatic.” “The day it happened, I said it was [a] horrific violent attack and my prayers [were] with the Pelosi family—they remain [with the family],” Cruz told the reporter.Read it at TMZ

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO