Families wade through waist-deep floodwater in New Zealand

Auckland has declared a state of emergency after the city became inundated with floodwater.

This footage shows families wading through the waist-deep floodwater as cars were partially submerged.

Torrential rain hit the New Zealand capital on Friday, 27 January, resulting in widespread evacuations.

An Elton John concert was called off due to the disruption as roads were closed and power was cut.

Emergency services reported taking more than 1,000 calls for help.

