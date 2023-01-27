ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Target Center officials readying for possible violent demonstrations after release of Nichols video

By Rusty Ray
 4 days ago

The city of Minneapolis is preparing in case the release of the Tyree Nichols video prompts any outbreak of violence.
The city's office of community safety put out a statement Friday afternoon that it's readying its Emergency Operations Plan in the event of any disruptions if people choose to protest.
That includes coordinating with all city and neighboring agencies...and even having fencing ready to help support key infrastructure.
As it happens, the Memphis Grizzlies are in town for a game against the Timberwolves tonight at Target Center....with tip-off only a couple of hours after the tape's release.
In a statement to Bring Me The News, a spokesperson for the Wolves said there's all expectations Target Center will be safe and secure.

Dave Kaye
3d ago

Oh yeah...., make sure to dramatize all this BS!

