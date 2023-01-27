ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Man Testing His Luck On 'Wheel Of Fortune': How To Watch

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u861Z_0kTvK09G00
Photo: Getty Images

One of Nashville's very own is trying his luck on one of the most popular long-running game shows on TV , nearly two years after he began the audition process.

Brandon O'Brien is set to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday (January 27) evening, competing against two other contestants for a chance to win big. However, it took a while for him to get there, per WKRN .

O'Brien first began the audition process back in March 2021 when he submitted an audition video. In August of the same year, he was asked to compete virtually against other potential contestants to see if he would make it to the actual stage. Over a year later, in November 2022, he finally got the call that he had been waiting for, but unfortunately he had plans that prevented him from going to Los Angeles for the show.

"I was asked to be on the show one other time, earlier in the month, and I couldn't make it because we had a family vacation," he said, "and I absolutely lost my mind because I thought, who cancels Wheel of Fortune ? And I guess I do."

As fate would have it, he was able to head to the West Coast later that month on another date, finally competing on the beloved show almost two years after his first audition. When it came time to begin the game, he told WKRN that he was too excited to be nervous, saying that "everybody there made it really comfortable for everyone, so you don't really recognize the cameras or anything."

He added, "By the time the show starts, you've had enough practice on the wheel, so you're not nervous about that, you've had practice on the puzzle, so you're not nervous about that, and then the show just kind of eases in and it starts and then you're off and running."

If you want to see how O'Brien fared during the show, tune into Wheel of Fortune on ABC Friday (January 27) at 6:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Ray Lalonde spills secrets: ‘They have a game show cop’

“Jeopardy!” champion Ray Lalonde is spilling some on-set secrets after winning 13 consecutive games. Lalonde won $386,400 in his impressive streak, and he isn’t letting his exit from the quiz show on the Jan. 3 episode get him down. He said he was having “too much fun” to let the loss bother him. The Canadian, who creates film sets, told Toronto Life last week he took the show “one game at a time” as he clawed his way into the winners’ circle and the hearts of viewers at home. He admitted he got a little hot and flustered under the bright stage lights, which did...
People

Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes has a little boss baby on her hands! Tagging husband Patrick Mahomes in a tweet on Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, joked that daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is asserting herself in their new family of four. "In case anyone is wondering, the Mahomes household is living in Sterlings World! 😂🤍," she wrote. In addition to their toddler, the couple became parents to a baby boy last month when they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
WTRF- 7News

Is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton: I'll Reveal All on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4!

Tammy Slaton has undergone a number of changes of late. The long-time reality star is married. And she’s also nearly unrecognizable. As you may have seen in a recent social media upload, Slaton has shed an incredible amount of weight… most likely due to gastric bypass surgery. The...
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy