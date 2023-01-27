Read full article on original website
Uncle Draza
4d ago
We heard the same thing in March, May, July, September, December....this reminds me of the "two weeks to flatten the curve" BS Fauci and the CDC put out there.
Centrist
4d ago
They said this 3 months ago. Can we just go ahead and assume they're still making them without any electronics.
