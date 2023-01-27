Trump claims he could solve Ukraine war in ‘24 hours’ and would build ‘impenetrable dome’ over US

Donald Trump says he would build an “impenetrable dome” to protect the US from nuclear missile attacks as he also claimed he could end the Russian invasion of Ukraine “within 24 hours.”

The one-term president released a video saying that foreign powers were now openly “using the nuclear word all the time” because “they have no respect for our leadership.”

And Mr Trump added that “it is a word you are never allowed to use” and insisted it had never been said when he was in the White House .

And the former president told his followers in the Friday video about the serious impact of any future global conflict.

“World War Three would be a catastrophe unlike any other. This would make World War One and World War Two look like very small battles,” he added.

“The best way to ensure that such a conflict never happens is to be prepared with unmatched technology and unrivalled strength.

“To this end, when I am Commander in Chief…to build a state-of-the-art, next-generation missile defence shield, just as Israel is now protected by the “Iron Dome”, a dream once thought impossible, America must have an impenetrable dome to protect our people.”

The Iron Dome is a mobile air defence system that Israel uses to detect incoming rockets and launch countermeasures to intercept and destroy the rockets before they hit their target.

Mr Trump has already announced that he will run yet again for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

The video came a day after Mr Trump took to Truth Social to suggest that he had the ability to stop Vladimir Putin’s almost yearlong unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“If I were president, the Russia /Ukraine war would never have happened, but even now, if president, I would be able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours. Such a tragic waste of human life!!!”