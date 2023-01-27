ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump claims he could solve Ukraine war in ‘24 hours’ and would build ‘impenetrable dome’ over US

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYdkd_0kTvJVDV00

Donald Trump says he would build an “impenetrable dome” to protect the US from nuclear missile attacks as he also claimed he could end the Russian invasion of Ukraine “within 24 hours.”

The one-term president released a video saying that foreign powers were now openly “using the nuclear word all the time” because “they have no respect for our leadership.”

And Mr Trump added that “it is a word you are never allowed to use” and insisted it had never been said when he was in the White House .

And the former president told his followers in the Friday video about the serious impact of any future global conflict.

“World War Three would be a catastrophe unlike any other. This would make World War One and World War Two look like very small battles,” he added.

“The best way to ensure that such a conflict never happens is to be prepared with unmatched technology and unrivalled strength.

“To this end, when I am Commander in Chief…to build a state-of-the-art, next-generation missile defence shield, just as Israel is now protected by the “Iron Dome”, a dream once thought impossible, America must have an impenetrable dome to protect our people.”

The Iron Dome is a mobile air defence system that Israel uses to detect incoming rockets and launch countermeasures to intercept and destroy the rockets before they hit their target.

Mr Trump has already announced that he will run yet again for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

The video came a day after Mr Trump took to Truth Social to suggest that he had the ability to stop Vladimir Putin’s almost yearlong unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“If I were president, the Russia /Ukraine war would never have happened, but even now, if president, I would be able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours. Such a tragic waste of human life!!!”

Comments / 768

Sassafras T☕️
4d ago

I would do this, and I would do that if only I were in the White House… heck he’d be doing the very same things he did when he was living there.. run everywhere else to escape it.. Mara La Go every weekend in fall & winter… Bedminister every spring & summer… tweet 🐣, golf ⛳️, and whine 🍷..

Reply(52)
155
Kelly Sandoval
4d ago

Yeah, he would, kind of like how was going to build the wall and make Mexico pay for it. Well, here we still are with no wall and him as not president any longer, which is the biggest plus of it all.

Reply(25)
119
Hmu007
4d ago

Trump chose Russia over America. Trump never stops lying. He continued to threaten American people about Russian nuclear weapons. He was trying to destroy American policy toward Russia. He loved Putin because of money & power.

Reply(39)
101
Related
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy