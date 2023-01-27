Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City wins Tennessee RiverLine award
Calvert City was chosen as the winner of a Tennessee RiverLine award at the 2023 Summit in Guntersville, Alabama. Calvert City was the winner of the Excellence in River Animation Award. The award is for a town going above and beyond to promote access to the rivers and providing programs to grow river culture.
westkentuckystar.com
Job fair Tuesday at Paducah's Kentucky Career Center
Prospective employees are invited to a job fair coming Tuesday at the Kentucky Career Center in Paducah. It'll take place from 10 am until noon at their offices at 416 South 6th Street. Employers at the job fair will include Atlas Equipment, Manpower Services, Progress Rail Services, and Waterfront Services.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Block Project construction to officially begin Monday
PADUCAH- Construction for Paducah's City Block Project will start on Monday. The city broke ground on the project late last week. Paducah is working with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures to get the project going. The scope of the development will be held within the parking lot at the foot of Broadway Street in downtown Paducah.
radionwtn.com
Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge To Close
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, will close at 5:30 p.m., CST, today. Based on precipitation and dropping temperatures, the metal decking on the bridge is expected to ice over about dark. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, the Brookport Bridge will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Golconda, IL man accused of assaulting Paducah, KY restaurant cook
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Golconda, Illinois man faces a strangulation charge after Paducah police say he assaulted a cook at a Paducah restaurant. Michael Robbins, 41, of Golconda faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. He was found and arrested on January 27 by the Pope County Sheriff’s Department....
wkms.org
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
thunderboltradio.com
State and Local Officials Tour Union City Facilities
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Economic Development, and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, were in Union City on Friday. The group visited the Union City Rotary Club, then were guests of Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling, for tours at Excel Boats and Williams Sausage. Sam Sinclair...
wpsdlocal6.com
Icy road conditions hinder Paducah trash pickup
PADUCAH — Icy road conditions Tuesday morning caused the Paducah Public Works Department to temporarily suspend garbage pick-up. In a Tuesday release, the City of Paducah asked community members to leave their rollout containers at their designated collection points, even if their roads are not accessible. The city says...
kbsi23.com
Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
westkentuckystar.com
I-24 cleared in Lyon County after several wrecks at Cumberland River bridge
I-24 in Lyon County was cleared overnight after multiple crashes blocked the Cumberland River bridge. Several passenger vehicles and at least two semis were involved in the pileup near the Livingston/Lyon County line around 9 pm on Tuesday. Kentucky State Police Troopers reported no serious injuries, but all of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi loses trailer, blocking KY 95 in Calvert City
A semi has lost its trailer this morning while driving on KY 95 at the Calvert City industrial park. The road blockage is near the intersection with C Avenue where the tanker truck is blocking travel in both directions. Icy roads are also complicating the situation on KY 95 for...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
KFVS12
House fire under investigation Marion, Ill.
Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. Winter weather around...
KFVS12
Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft. On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.
radionwtn.com
Icy Conditions Create Hazardous Driving In West Kentucky
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports accumulations of ice across Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties have created hazardous driving conditions across the region. KYTC engineers continue to urge drivers to limit their travel. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m., CST....
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear. He was also arrested on...
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
