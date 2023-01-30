ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Testimony resumes after jurors saw crime scene photos and bodycam from murders

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nD0Zb_0kTvII1V00

Alex Murdaugh ’s high-profile murder trial is now in full swing with prosecutors slated to call more witnesses to the stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina , on Monday.

The disgraced legal scion, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021. He denies the allegations.

Last week, jurors were shown dramatic bodycam footage from the scene of the grisly murders, where he “immediately” told officers the killings were connected to a fatal 2019 boat crash.

Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview was also revealed for the first time, showing how he described attempts to move the victims’ bloodied bodies – an account that was contradicted by law enforcement testimony and images of his “clean” hands and clothing. Crime scene photos of the dog kennels and the 911 call made by Mr Murdaugh were also shown in court.

During testimony, Mr Murdaugh cried in court – while jurors heard that he shed “no tears” on the night of the murders.

The trial is only one of Mr Murdaugh’s troubles in a saga spanning a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, and unexplained deaths.

