Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson shares his vision for Chicago’s future

By Pete Zimmerman
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

Cook County Commissioner and mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins John Williams to talk about why he wants to be the next mayor of Chicago and his plan to combat crime, if he would keep Chicago Police Superintendent Brown in his job, how he wants to raise revenue including bringing back a corporate ‘head tax,’ and the importance of providing safe, reliable public transportation to residents.

WGN Radio

