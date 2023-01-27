Netflix Just Announced It Will Stream A Live Awards Show For The First Time Ever

For the very first time, Netflix subscribers will be able to tune into a live awards show on the streaming service. Beginning in 2024, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be live-streamed globally on Netflix, as CNN reports, as part of a “new, multi-year partnership.”

Here’s what we know:

READ MORE : 6 Best Movies You Should Stream On Netflix Right Now—They Have Really High Ratings!

Shutterstock

Netflix Set To Air 2023 SAG Awards On Youtube And 2024 On The Streaming Service

Ever since 1998, the awards show has been aired on cable television on TNT, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, said in a statement, "The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors."

The 2023 29th Annual SAG Awards will stream live for the first time on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 26 at 8 pm ET. As CNN points out, Netflix is slowly exploring airing live events on the platform: "The company’s first live event will be a Chris Rock standup special airing on March 4 at 10 pm ET. Adding live events could help Netflix stand out against rivals as it fights to keep adding subscribers in an increasingly crowded market."

Shutterstock

“As we’ve long said, we operate in a highly competitive industry, where people have many different entertainment choices — from linear TV to streaming, YouTube to TikTok and gaming to social media,” Netflix wrote in its recent earnings report. “The silver lining is that the opportunity is very large and growing.”

It’s not the first awards show to jump from traditional TV to streaming. The Academy of Country Music Awards memorably also switched from CBS to Amazon Prime Video in 2022, and it will stream live on the service this year.