Apple Announced New Security Features That Could Save Your Life

The latest iOS software update from Apple arrived this week with plenty of useful new features. If you own a device from the iPhone 8 period and onwards, you’re in luck, and can find the iOS 16.3 update.

Read on to learn about the one essential feature Apple is providing that could be a real lifesaver. The following 5 new features are part of the iOS 16.3 update:

READ MORE : Life-Changing iPhone Tricks Experts Swear By—We’re Trying These Immediately

All About Apple’s New ‘Emergency SOS’

After updating your iPhone, you’ll notice that you now have the ability to call an emergency phone number or ‘9-1-1’ silently (without drawing attention to yourself if you are in a life-threatening situation of any kind!)

If you enable the function via a slider option, as The Daily Mail points out, this could be “useful in situations where an attacker might be present.” Enabling this also means that your phone won’t flash or make a countdown when calling 9-1-1. The Emergency SOS service has also been “tweaked to reduce the chance of accidentally triggering it,” the publication notes.

Other Key Features Of iOS 16.3

To download iOS 16.3, open the ‘settings’ app on your device, then go to ‘general’ and select ‘software update.’

Other features you’ll find along with the revamped ‘Emergency SOS’ include improved security keys (a physical device/ second layer of two-factor authentication), support for the next-generation Homepod speaker, advanced data protection (end-to-end encryption for data in iCloud), and a special wallpaper to celebrate Black History Month in February of 2023!

As Apple wrote of the iPhone wallpaper, “Members of Apple’s Black creative community and allies came together to develop this year’s Black Unity Collection and designed the new expressions inspired by the creative process of mosaic, celebrating the vibrancy of Black communities and the power of unity.”