Chicago, IL

University of Illinois approves tuition hike for students at two campuses

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 4 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- It will cost more for some students to attend the University of Illinois this fall.

The university's Board of Trustees approved a tuition hike for new in-state freshmen at both U of I Urbana-Champaign and UIC.

Urbana-Champaign students will pay an additional $238 a year--bringing their annual tuition to $12,712. A UIC tuition will go up $208 to $11,178 a year.

Tuition at the U of I Springfield will not change. Trustees also approved fee and housing rate increases for the 2023-24 academic year.

The news comes shortly after the university reached a new contract deal with striking faculty  that included pay increases.

