FCSO searching for man who fled into the woods near I-95
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male is still at large at this time, according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.
FCSO apprehends two subjects who fled from a stolen vehicle
After two hours of searching, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has apprehended a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male led deputies on a search for over two hours. He was apprehended at around 5 p.m., according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.
FCSO Detention Facility Awarded American Jail Association’s 2023 Innovation Award
Flagler County's Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility has won the American Jail Association's 2023 Innovation Award for medium-sized facilities. Chief Daniel Engert — who commands Flagler County Sheriff's Office’s Court and Detention Services — and Sheriff Rick Staly, will accept the award at AJA’s 42nd Conference and Jail Expo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska, according to a press release from FCSO.
Flagler Sheriff honors 15 employees, 2 citizens with Lifesaving Award
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly awarded 17 Lifesaving Awards to employees and two citizens on Jan. 26. The award ceremony was the Flager County Sheriff's Office’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Awards Ceremony and was held at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Operations Center. Among those honored were the two civilians who fought the Smiles Nite Club shooter, a detective who stopped a wrong-way drunk driver, detention staff who saved several inmates attempting suicide and the FCSO Emergency Response Team who deployed to Charlotte County after Hurricane Ian, according to a press release from FCSO.
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Nicolas Denis
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: EWSA/Electronic Warfare Systems Technician. Hometown: Palm Coast, Florida. Nicolas Denis was assigned in Long Beach, California. His naval specialty involved detecting enemy planes and ships and determining...
Free computer, mobile tech classes again coming to Palm Coast library
The Flagler County Public Library is once again hosting technology classes to the Palm Coast branch. These are the dates and topics of the classes held at the public library's Palm Coast branch. Participants are required to bring a device for mobile technology classes. The classes will cover mobile technology...
