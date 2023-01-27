ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Band Name: Post Malone

By Alli Patton
 4 days ago

Post Malone – armed with an unusual voice and unique style – went from rap obscurity to one of the genre’s biggest stars in what seemed like an instant. With the release of his 2016 debut, Stoney, he was catapulted to the top of the charts and soon everyone knew the name Post Malone. But how did he get such a stage name?

Behind the Name

Born Austin Post, the aspiring rapper adopted what would be his stage name at a very early age, well before multi-platinum singles and Grammy nods became his reality.

In a conversation on Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s VH1 show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, he explained he dubbed himself Post Malone around age 14. The pseudonym is a combination of his last name, Post, and the rest was provided by a rap name generator online.

He’s not the only rapper to have sought naming assistance from the internet. Fellow artist Childish Gambino revealed he chose his moniker from an online generator, as well, specifically of the Wu-Tang Clan variety. Find out your rap name, HERE.

Post Malone Today

Today, Malone’s success has only skyrocketed. He spent the last year headlining arena shows in support of his fourth studio album, the 2022 LP, Twelve Carat Toothache. At his gigs, he has taken on more than the role of entertainer, most recently, assisting couples with their babies’ gender reveals and wedding fans post-show.

2022 also saw the star release the concert documentary, Post Malone: Runaway, which took fans behind the scenes of his Runaway Tour. While the tour was canceled with just five shows remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film still offers a backstage experience, intimate interviews, as well as real-time reactions to the unfolding pandemic.

This year, Post Malone is scheduled to join the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their 2023 globe-trotting Unlimited Love Stadium Tour. The rapper will support their trek across Australia and New Zealand in January and February.

Photo by Tina Benitez-Eves

