ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TPS extended for Haitians but CBP One app still not available in Creole

By Sandra Sanchez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3gVO_0kTvFskc00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — The Biden administration is giving Haitian asylum-seekers living in the United States two months to file for or extend their Temporary Protected Status.

But an app for Haitians living elsewhere who want to apply for U.S. asylum is still not available in their native Creole language, migrant advocates say.

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday posted in the Federal Register information on how Haitians in the United States can extend or apply for TPS status through Aug. 3, 2024. This will allow them to legally continue to work in the United States while they wait out their immigration asylum process.

Registrations went live on Thursday for first-time applicants.

Report: Immigration backlog hits 2 million with wait times dragging up to 4 years

Those wanting to extend their TPS may apply with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services starting Feb. 4. The deadline to register is March 27.

Under the process, up to 107,000 current beneficiaries will be allowed to retain TPS as long as they meet certain eligibility requirements, DHS officials said.

Crime, inflation fueling new surge of Ecuadorians migrating to U.S.

Only Haitians who have continuously been living in the United States since Nov. 6 are eligible for TPS. Applicants must submit a Form I-821 Application for Temporary Protected Status , as well as a Form I-765 Application for Employment Authorization, in order to be eligible to work in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6WfS_0kTvFskc00
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, on Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP File Photo/Eric Gay)

Thousands of Haitians claimed asylum in the United States in 2021, when they crossed into a shallow area of the Rio Grande into the border town of Del Rio, Texas.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas redesignated Haitians eligible for TPS due to the turmoil, gangs, violence and disasters that are plaguing the Caribbean island nation. In doing so, Haitians who have been in the United States prior to Nov. 6 but had not previously applied for TPS are now eligible to do so. This also applies to “individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Haiti,” according to the Federal Register.

First asylum-seekers to secure interviews via CBP One app show up at California border crossing

In a tweet Friday, Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance nonprofit organization, touted the Biden administration for extending TPS to Haitians.

“We welcome the administration’s support for Haitian immigrants through the TPS program that will provide them protection from deportation. In addition, they will be able to obtain employment authorization to provide for themselves and their families with dignity, pay taxes and give back to their community. On behalf of our community members, we send a strong mesi anpil (thank you),” Jozef tweeted.

Jozef visited Reynosa, Mexico, recently and met with Haitian asylum-seekers living in shelters and in the border town that is just south of McAllen, Texas.

According to reports, the organization tweeted that many Haitians expressed to her their concerns over their inability to apply for asylum via the new mandatory CBP One app because it is not available in Haitian Creole.

IOM warns asylum-seekers of CBP One scams in Juarez

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced starting Jan. 6 that asylum-seekers from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela would be returned to Mexico if they tried to cross into the United States. And beginning Jan. 12 they must apply for an asylum interview via the CBP One app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVBqT_0kTvFskc00
Haitians wait to board a bus in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 20, 2021, after claiming asylum in the United States. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

“The CBP One application and all materials related to it must be translated into Haitian Creole immediately, ensuring that the program is just as accessible to Haitians as it should be for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. We are already seeing rampant misinformation and scams around this program, and the lack of equity around language access is opening yet another avenue for the exploitation of Haitian migrants who are left confused, frustrated and in limbo. We question why the administration — who recognized the importance of language accessibility in translating the application into Spanish — thought it appropriate to launch a program geared towards Haitians without taking the most basic fact into account: the national language of Haiti is Haitian Creole. We are extremely disappointed that once again the system continues to fail Black migrants in search of protection,” Jozef said in a statement.

Other complaints so far associated with the app are that some asylum-seekers are being given interviews in border cities hundreds of miles away.

CBP One app gives cash-strapped asylum-seekers interviews hundreds of miles away

On Friday, USCIS released its Fiscal Years 2023-2026 Strategic Plan, which included “increasing access to the nation’s immigration system and promoting and improving the naturalization process.”

The top three USCIS goals, according to the plan, include:

  • Strengthening the U.S. immigration system
  • Investing in the U.S. workforce by attracting, recruiting and maintaining a “diverse, flexible, and resilient workforce”
  • Promoting effective and efficient management and “balance” among the agency to meet demands and priorities
Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“USCIS is reducing barriers to immigration benefits and services — and we have much more to do to achieve the Biden-Harris Administration’s vision for our nation’s immigration system, one that is based on trust, strength, inclusion, integrity, and accessibility,” USCIS Director Ur Jaddou said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Wanted: APD releases list of 25 suspects sought on felony warrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is highlighting 25 fugitives that department says are wanted in outstanding, violent felony cases. The department featured the fugitives on poster boards Monday morning, while unveiling a plan to address 800 of more 60,000 outstanding warrants in the metro-area through the next year. The City of Albuquerque is asking the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

California murder suspect found in Lovington

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in California has been arrested in southeast New Mexico. Kacie Chandler, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop in Lovington. It was discovered that Chandler had been staying in town for several weeks, but was wanted in California on multiple felony warrants. […]
LOVINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed Senate bill would make bestiality a crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two state Senators want to make bestiality its own crime. Republicans Mark Moore and Brenda McKenna have sponsored SB 215, which would make sexual abuse of animals a fourth-degree felony on a first offense, with subsequent violations increasing to third-degree. Someone found guilty would also be required to register as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials have unveiled their plan to address a massive outstanding warrant backlog as they hope lawmakers will approve a multi-millon dollar spending bill to pay for the overtime operation. At a news conference Monday morning, Albuquerque Police say officers on more than a dozen teams will aim at addressing one warrant […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting in Carlsbad. Sunday around 2 p.m. Eddy County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home off Mora Street to reports of an uncooperative homeowner for a vehicle fire. Officials say the man barricaded himself inside a garage on the property. They say shots were fired […]
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

Healthiest states for seniors

(STACKER) – To determine which states are most and least healthy for senior populations, Stacker consulted America’s Health Rankings’ 2022 Senior Report, where public health researchers analyzed metrics of senior health for every state, ranging from nursing home quality to preventable hospitalizations. The report was released in 2023. Although the numbers in certain categories changed drastically in some […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Biden administration blocks controversial mine to protect major salmon fishery

The Biden administration has blocked a controversial proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska in order to protect the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.  The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) blocked construction for the Pebble Mine, citing its potential impact on Bristol Bay — a southwestern Alaska watershed that’s home to numerous animal species including the salmon.  […]
ALASKA STATE
KRQE News 13

Suspect dead in Rio Rancho officer-involved shooting

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. Officials say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to a noise complaint. NMSP says when officers arrived on scene the suspect, 23-year-old Daemen Perea, was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy