Akron (14-5, 5-3 MAC) vs. Kent State (13-6, 5-3 MAC) Akron, Ohio • 7:00 p.m. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. Live Radio: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron women's basketball team...

AKRON, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO