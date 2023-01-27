Chris “Mad Dog” Russo will reunite with his WFAN (660 AM) counterpart Mike Francesca during a special broadcast of ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday, February 1. Russo and Francesca hosted the famous Mike & the Mad Dog program on WFAN in New York City from 1989 to 2008, quickly becoming one of the most-listened to sports discussion shows on broadcast radio in that market. The program ended when Russo signed an agreement for a show and a channel on Sirius Satellite Radio (now SiriusXM) in 2008.

