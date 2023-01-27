Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Radio Ink
Mike Francesca, Chris Russo to Reunite on ESPN
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo will reunite with his WFAN (660 AM) counterpart Mike Francesca during a special broadcast of ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday, February 1. Russo and Francesca hosted the famous Mike & the Mad Dog program on WFAN in New York City from 1989 to 2008, quickly becoming one of the most-listened to sports discussion shows on broadcast radio in that market. The program ended when Russo signed an agreement for a show and a channel on Sirius Satellite Radio (now SiriusXM) in 2008.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
