Ford Slashes Mach-E Prices By Up To $5,900 In Response To Tesla
Ford is cutting up to $5,900 off the price of its Mustang Mach-E as it prepares to massively scale production of its electric crossover. Prices for the 2023 Mach-E drop by between $600 and $5,900 depending on trim in a move that comes only weeks after Tesla announced huge price cuts of its own.
Pour One Out For The First Known 2023 GR Corolla Crash
We all knew this day was coming and sadly, it’s here. The very first documented Toyota GR Corolla Crash is slowly but surely making the rounds online. The details are sparse but the photos tell the tale of a drive gone wrong and one less GR Corolla up for grabs.
Kia Sorento And Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrids Recalled For Potential Fuel Leak
A few hundred Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid and Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid models need repairs in the United States due to a potential fuel leak. Separate recalls issued by Kia and Hyundai reveal that the fuel tanks of both vehicles may have been improperly manufactured, which could result in a fuel leak at the seam between the tank halves, increasing the risk of a fire.
Lexus RX Does A Flying Barrel Roll After Launching Off Flat Bed Tow Truck
January is ‘Move Over Month’ in Florida and it has nothing to do with the elderly snowbirds hogging the left lane. Instead, the campaign is focused on reminding drivers that they’re legally required to move into an adjacent lane when approaching stopped emergency vehicles and tow trucks when their lights are flashing. If that’s not an option, drivers are supposed to “slow to a speed that is 20 mph (32 km/h) less than the posted speed limit” or “slow down to 5 mph (8 km/h) when the posted speed limit is 20 mph (32 km/h) or less.”
Ford Performance Chief Says F1 Entry ‘Requires Consideration’
Back in December, it was reported that Ford was looking into a sponsorship deal with Red Bull after the Formula One racing team’s highly publicized deal with Porsche fell through. Now, there is mounting evidence to suggest that the American automaker in interested in finding a way into the open-wheel racing series.
NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident
A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
Suspects Stole Luxury Cars From Dealership, Rammed, Stole, And Totaled A Police Car
A group of individuals caused havoc in Illinois last week – after stealing a number of high-end vehicles from a dealership and ramming a police car that tried to block the entrance, they stole and totaled another police car. Two of the suspects are in custody while the search for others is still ongoing.
2024 Nissan Z NISMO Spied, Could Pack A 500 HP Punch
Nissan introduced the redesigned Z last year, but we’re already looking forward to the upcoming Nismo variant. As you can see in these photos and video caught by a member of the Nissan Z Club, two prototypes were recently caught undergoing testing in Arizona. While one of the prototypes...
Toyota Launches Factory Refresh Program For The 86 In Japan
The first-gen Toyota 86 was originally introduced in 2011, then named GT86, and while this doesn’t seem that long ago, the automaker is launching a new factory refresh program in Japan. The recently announced 86Re:Project is designed for Toyota 86 owners who want all of their vehicle’s mechanical components to return to brand-new condition, so they can extract the maximum performance and driving pleasure out of the sportscar.
America, This Is Your 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor
A 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor has been pictured rolling down the production line at the carmaker’s Michigan Assembly Plant, providing us with our first opportunity to see the pickup in U.S. specification. While the latest-generation Ford Ranger Raptor is already available in markets including Australia and across Europe, Americans...
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
ABT’s Audi RSQ8-S Has Racy Looks And A Boatload Of Power
While the Audi RS Q8 could be considered as a cheaper alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, it’s not quite as striking as its Italian sibling. That’s where ABT comes in with its RSQ8-S package. The kit is not as overt or as eye-catching as some others from the...
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Achieves Target Of Up To 361-Mile EPA Range
Hyundai published the final EPA-estimated figures of all trims of the Ioniq 6, achieving the initial targets. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range with 18-inch wheels is the trim that can go the furthest on a full charge, with 361 miles (581 km) of EPA-estimated range and a combined energy consumption of 140 MGPe. The latter is better than the 131 MGPe rating of the rival Tesla Model 3 RWD and matches the Lucid Air which sits at the top of the 2023 Top Ten Vehicles list on the Fueleconomy.gov website.
Toyota Reportedly Working On A GRMN Version Of The Prius
The 2023 Toyota Prius is not only the prettiest one yet, but also the most powerful. With the plug-in hybrid Prime making an impressive 220 hp (223 PS / 164 kW), it’s only 8 hp (8 PS / 6 kW) down on the GR86, and only 0.4 seconds slower to 60 mph (96 km/h) than the previous-gen GT86.
PaxPower’s Jackal Silverado Is The F-150 Raptor R Nemesis That GM Won’t Build
U.S. tuning company PaxPower has unveiled its heavily-modified Chevrolet Silverado aimed at competing with the most potent of pickup trucks produced by Ford and RAM. Dubbed the Jackal, the tuner’s creation can be built from any crew-cab, short-box Silverado and starts with the standard body panels being removed and replaced with new ones. These new panels add 8 inches of additional width to the pickup and include aggressively-flared wheel arches. Should customers wish to go the extra mile, various hoods and off-road bumpers are available.
Rivian R1T Dies With A Bang After Plugging Into Electrify America Charging Station
Rivian owner Anson Wong says that his Rivian R1T was plugged into an Electrify America charger for about one minute before he heard a loud boom from the charging stall. Two errors popped up on his vehicle and he says the charger fried his battery and battery management system. It’s at least the third instance of an EV pulling up to an Electrify America charging station before having to be towed away.
California Highway Patrol Ends Long High-Speed Chase With Textbook PIT Maneuver
A suspect recently led police on a high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties and countless roads. Despite driving over sidewalks, bike lanes, and into oncoming traffic at times, the chase finally came to an end without a single injury. Making that happen took the perfect PIT maneuver. Initially, the suspect...
Kia Telluride Owners Are Complaining That Their High Beams Are Dying, NHTSA Investigates
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigations (ODI) announced that it is looking into complaints from owners of the 2020 Kia Telluride reporting a complete loss of their high beams. According to an ODI report, NHTSA has received 23 complaints alleging that they lost their...
Toyota Says Data Proves EV-Only Policy Is Worse For The Planet
Despite doing more than another carmaker to popularize the idea of hybrid technology, Toyota has been slow to enter the full EV market and has received flak as a result. But now Toyota claims it has the data to prove that going all-in on EVs as many rival automakers have committed to do, isn’t just a bad business decision, it could be bad for the environment. The firm’s Chief Scientist, Gill Pratt, says it makes far more sense for car companies to offer cars with different energy sources, including hybrids and hydrogen.
The First Production GMC Hummer EV SUV Sold For $500,000 At Auction
VIN number 001 of the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV just raised $500,000 for Tread Lightly! at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction. The non-profit will receive the entire hammer price which comes in at some $2 million less than the very first Hummer EV pickup back in 2021. The SUV...
