January is ‘Move Over Month’ in Florida and it has nothing to do with the elderly snowbirds hogging the left lane. Instead, the campaign is focused on reminding drivers that they’re legally required to move into an adjacent lane when approaching stopped emergency vehicles and tow trucks when their lights are flashing. If that’s not an option, drivers are supposed to “slow to a speed that is 20 mph (32 km/h) less than the posted speed limit” or “slow down to 5 mph (8 km/h) when the posted speed limit is 20 mph (32 km/h) or less.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO