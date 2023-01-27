Read full article on original website
30-year sentence for Harvey man who shot and killed ex-girlfriend's mother
A Harvey man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted killing his former girlfriend's mother, then leading authorities on a car chase across the West Bank, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Dwight Berry, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, obstruction of justice, flight from an officer...
Couple's fight at New Orleans motel led to shooting that killed woman in next room
A series of arguments between a man and his girlfriend at a Chef Menteur Highway motel led to a gunshot that killed a woman sleeping in the next room, New Orleans police say. Investigators booked Franklyn Orellan-Velasquez, 20, on Friday with manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the Jan. 7, 2022, killing. His girlfriend, Arianna Bondlow, 19, was booked on the same charges in September.
She clerked for a Jefferson Parish juvenile judge decades ago. Now she's poised to replace her.
Jennifer Guillot Womble first stepped foot in Jefferson Parish’s Juvenile Court as a Tulane University undergraduate volunteering as an advocate for a victim of child abuse. Nearly three decades later, she’s headed back to the courtroom, this time as an elected judge. An experienced family law attorney, Womble...
Demonstrators, family members of victims killed by police protest Tyre Nichols' killing
More than 70 demonstrators gathered at Duncan Plaza Monday evening for a march through downtown New Orleans, joining protests nationwide against the killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. Nichols' killing hit home for local demonstrators who have lost loved ones to police brutality. Christopher Vallee marched for his brother,...
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk On's co-owner
Walk On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed with the Louisiana ethics board Tuesday.
Candidate for Orleans Parish judge makes second run for office after forgery derailed first bid
Diedre Pierce Kelly qualified as a candidate for Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge last week with a slew of endorsements from the city's political establishment, including U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, five state legislators, all three criminal court clerks and six of the seven City Council members. Kelly is running...
Suspect arrested in Metairie double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man accused in a deadly double shooting in Metairie Friday that left one person dead and another injured. Demond Franklin, 21, of Metairie, was arrested Monday and booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
St. Rose man identified as victim killed in Metairie double shooting
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in Metairie as Lance Washington Jr., 25. Washington, of St. Rose, was one of two men wounded by gunfire near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Bloody Sunday in New Orleans claims 3 lives: What to know about the killings
Gun violence claimed three lives Sunday in New Orleans, including two teenagers. Three separate fatal shootings were reported in Little Woods, the Lower Garden District and the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Late Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported in the Old Aurora neighborhood on the west bank. Here's...
Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD
An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOPD's new crime lab director outlines plan to accredit long-delayed facility
On her eighth day on the job, Dr. Shamika Kelley, director of New Orleans' crime lab, outlined a plan to get the new facility up and running, returning a DNA-testing equipped crime lab to New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. She did not specify a timeline, but...
Letters: Out-of-town conservatives feed Cantrell hysteria
I was pleased to see Quin Hillyer’s take on the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, because it clarifies where the misguided hysteria over our mayor is coming from: Conservatives who don’t reside in New Orleans, but who never cease to lecture us about why they don’t like us or the people we elect.
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
Missing Covington child found safe; statewide alert canceled, police say
A missing 8-year-old boy from Covington was found early Monday, police said, and he is safe. The statewide alert for him has been canceled, authorities said around 6 a.m. Monday. He had been missing since 7 p.m. Sunday when Covington police say he was taken by his noncustodial mother who...
Oyster fishers in polluted waters cited, another boat flees
Two Chauvin men were cited for harvesting oysters from Terrebonne Parish waters that had been closed due to fecal bacteria contamination. State wildlife agents spotted Kenneth Naquin, 35, and John Naquin, 34, in a commercial boat taking oysters from Canal Sevin at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents apprehended the two men while a second boat, also suspected of being used for illegal oyster harvests, fled the area.
15-year-girl killed in Little Woods remembered by loved ones: 'They took my best friend'
A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day, smiled all day," said...
100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades
One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
New Orleans City Council takes aim at nuisance businesses with 'padlock' ordinance
The city would gain the power to shutter businesses that repeatedly play host to drug use, stolen property and violence under a proposed “padlock” ordinance that drew the support of most New Orleans City Council members at a hearing Monday. The proposal, from at-large Council member Helena Moreno,...
From the Files of The Farmer
Mandeville has received a $1 million federal grant to build a centerpiece for its section of the Tammany Trace, the parish Rails to Trails recreation trail. The city now must decide what form the centerpiece will take among four ideas submitted by Tulane University’s urban design school. Those are:
