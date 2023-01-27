ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

30-year sentence for Harvey man who shot and killed ex-girlfriend's mother

A Harvey man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted killing his former girlfriend's mother, then leading authorities on a car chase across the West Bank, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Dwight Berry, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, obstruction of justice, flight from an officer...
Couple's fight at New Orleans motel led to shooting that killed woman in next room

A series of arguments between a man and his girlfriend at a Chef Menteur Highway motel led to a gunshot that killed a woman sleeping in the next room, New Orleans police say. Investigators booked Franklyn Orellan-Velasquez, 20, on Friday with manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the Jan. 7, 2022, killing. His girlfriend, Arianna Bondlow, 19, was booked on the same charges in September.
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk On's co-owner

Walk On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed with the Louisiana ethics board Tuesday.
Suspect arrested in Metairie double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man accused in a deadly double shooting in Metairie Friday that left one person dead and another injured. Demond Franklin, 21, of Metairie, was arrested Monday and booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
St. Rose man identified as victim killed in Metairie double shooting

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in Metairie as Lance Washington Jr., 25. Washington, of St. Rose, was one of two men wounded by gunfire near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD

An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
Letters: Out-of-town conservatives feed Cantrell hysteria

I was pleased to see Quin Hillyer’s take on the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, because it clarifies where the misguided hysteria over our mayor is coming from: Conservatives who don’t reside in New Orleans, but who never cease to lecture us about why they don’t like us or the people we elect.
Oyster fishers in polluted waters cited, another boat flees

Two Chauvin men were cited for harvesting oysters from Terrebonne Parish waters that had been closed due to fecal bacteria contamination. State wildlife agents spotted Kenneth Naquin, 35, and John Naquin, 34, in a commercial boat taking oysters from Canal Sevin at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents apprehended the two men while a second boat, also suspected of being used for illegal oyster harvests, fled the area.
100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades

One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
From the Files of The Farmer

Mandeville has received a $1 million federal grant to build a centerpiece for its section of the Tammany Trace, the parish Rails to Trails recreation trail. The city now must decide what form the centerpiece will take among four ideas submitted by Tulane University’s urban design school. Those are:
