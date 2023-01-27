January 25-26, 2023 Snowfall Totals & the Case for Massive ASOS/AWOS-Style Modernization of Our Snowfall Observation Program

Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for area for Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon on Monday for south-central Indiana, including the counties of Bartholomew, Johnson, Jackson, Jennings, Brown, Shelby, and Decatur. Freezing rain, perhaps mixed with snow, is expected Monday morning. Total snow accumulations...
WISH-TV
Winter Weather Advisory until noon; slick spots possible
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until noon today. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible this morning and maybe a few flurries. Freezing rain and snowfall accumulations will be light. However it doesn’t take much to create some slick spots.
cbs4indy.com
Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned of slick travel conditions, especially on “untreated side roads, bridges and overpasses.”
thelansingjournal.com
Sunday: Freezing rain and snow
LANSING, Ill. (January 28, 2023) – The National Weather Service released a Winter Weather Advisory extending from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Mixed precipitation will include freezing rain and up to two inches of snow. The latest road conditions can be viewed at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Current conditions, the...
WISH-TV
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
cbs4indy.com
Quick cold blast after mild weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for the cold air to arrive at the start of the upcoming week!. Saturday night, see periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow. Be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
cbs4indy.com
Cold start to the week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The cold air will finally win out as we start the week!. Another round of a quick wintry mix will swoop in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Periods of light snow showers are possible across Indianapolis, as well as flurries whisking by through the early morning hours. Some slick spots on the road are also possible with mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures!
WIBC.com
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
Indiana Department of Transportation is Preparing for Possible 9+ Inches of Snow Ahead of January 2023 Storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a press release today to the media about their plan to tackle the enormous amount of show that parts of the Hoosier State might get overnight and into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rain will transition to snow...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
WLFI.com
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
WLFI.com
WLFI.com
boonecountydailynews.com
cityoflawrence.org
