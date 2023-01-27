Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Magic list Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. After logging just 20 minutes on Monday, Carter's status is now in limbo with a plantar fascia strain. Expect Mo Bamba to see more time at the five if Carter Jr. is inactive versus a Philly unit ranked ninth in points allowed in the paint.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee Tuesday
The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt with Charlotte, and should be good to go despite his lingering knee injury. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1 fantasy points against the Hornets, with 28.6...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (knee) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Walker made his long-awaited return to the court Saturday after an absence due to left knee tendinitis. Now, he is listed probable for Monday's contest in Brooklyn. Expect him to play.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active and starting on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite his questionable designation, Murray will suit up and start at point guard on Tuesday night. In 34.5 expected minutes against a New Orleans' team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Murray to score 35.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Tuesday lineup, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. After sitting out on Sunday with right knee soreness, George will make his return in Chicago. In 35.4 expected minutes against a Bulls' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project George to score 43.3 FanDuel points.
