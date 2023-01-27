Read full article on original website
Now Your Plants Can Double as Nightlights, Thanks to Science (and This New Product)
Now Your Plants Can Double as Nightlights, Thanks to Science (and This New Product)
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Macy’s Big Home Sale Includes Up to 65% Off Ralph Lauren Bedding, Black & Decker Appliances, and All-Clad Cookware
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although one might typically think of early winter as the prime time for seasonal celebrations, February is also a big holiday month. With festivities like Black History Month, Valentine's Day, and Presidents' Day on the horizon, we're sure you're just as excited to celebrate as you are to shop. The sales are about to arrive in full force, blessing everyone with amazing deals on everything from fashion to big-ticket furniture pieces. If you want in on a little secret, though, you don't have to wait until Feb. 1 to save big on essential home finds. Macy's is currently hosting their Big Home Sale, where you can get up to 65 percent off editor-favorite bedding, cookware, and vacuum brands. Lots of these pieces are going fast, so you'll want to hop on the site now and choose your faves. Below, you'll find our top picks to help you get started on your own list.
Before and After: A Dated Kitchen and a Dull Living Room Get a Bright-Yet-Inviting New Look
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you finally find a house in an ideal location that's also within your budget, it often comes with some caveats — maybe it's a little too small, or the layout isn't ideal, or, as was the case for homeowners Ashlee and Jake in the latest episode of "Married to Real Estate" on HGTV, it's just a bit outdated. "Obviously the location is wonderful," Ashlee told her husband after first touring the house. But, she added, "It needs a lot of work to be what we want it to be."
11 Non-Bulky Essentials I Always Pack for Winter Trips, as a Travel Writer from Chicago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Cold weather travel can be tricky because it feels like you need to bring about 50 pounds worth of extra things just to keep yourself warm. Also, if you're coming from a warmer place, it may be hard for you to gauge exactly how cold it'll be at that ski resort or on the streets of Toronto. Luckily for you, I tested out these products in Chicago's recent winter storm, which was the most intense cold weather of my life. Plenty of the items were chosen specifically to go easy on your luggage, so you can still get away with bringing just a carry-on. Here are 11 items I recommend adding to your winter travel packing list.
Here’s a Totally Unique Room Divider Inspired by a Very Famous Artist
Small apartments always require clever methods for creating the look of a larger space with multiple rooms. You’ve probably seen your fair share of traditional room partition screens, storage-packed KALLAX units, curtains, and more, but this totally-custom room divider is a new and exciting I’ve never seen before. Both the homeowner and architecture firm behind this 355-square-foot apartment in Warsaw, Poland, are in agreement: The partition wall is one of the best features in the home.
Before and After: This Dark and Dated Apartment Got a Light and Bright ‘Classic Contemporary’ Transformation
Name: Rebecca Williams, husband, daughter, and dog. Location: Manly Beach — Sydney, Australia. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 720 square feet.
Sustainable South African Home Decor Brand Mo’s Crib Is Now Available at Target
Sustainable South African Home Decor Brand Mo's Crib Is Now Available at Target
An Australian Family Embraced Their ’70s Style Home, Enhancing It With Updates
Name: Wendy and Fred Butterworth, two teenage children, Noah and Mia, and Chocolate Lab,
I Tried the “Ski Slope Method” and It Helped Me Declutter the Messy WFH Space in My Bedroom
Lauren Wellbank is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience in the mortgage industry. Her writing has also appeared on HuffPost, Washington Post, Martha Stewart Living, and more. When she's not writing she can be found spending time with her growing family in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania.
This Historic Philadelphia Home Takes Inspiration from 1970s Italian Design
Location: Washington Square West — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 700 square feet. Years lived in: 1 month, renting.
Before and After: A 25-Square-Foot Bathroom’s Redo Features a Smarter Layout and a Bolder Design
Before and After: A 25-Square-Foot Bathroom's Redo Features a Smarter Layout and a Bolder Design
I Discovered a New Way to Wash My Dishes — and I May Never Go Back
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you ever visited the home of a friend or relative and witnessed a household habit that left you a little speechless? I'm talking about a smack-the-forehead moment that makes you take that idea home and wonder why you've never done it before. This happened to me over the holidays and it's definitely made me a convert. The thing I noticed? A bar of soap for washing dishes.
This 416-Square-Foot Berkeley Studio Apartment Is the Very Definition of Cozy
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This is my first home I’ve been able to wholly and fully call mine. Every old (haunted) book and salt and paper shaker set is exactly where I want it. The dark, unpainted wood and honestly the compact size gives the space the cozy, homey feel I strive for in my space. I couldn’t be happier.
This Fridge on TikTok Is Filled with Flowers, a Framed Photo, and Eucalyptus
Decorating the door of your fridge with souvenir
Before and After: A “Stuffy and Dark” Entryway’s Sliding Doors Were Blocking a Beautiful Design Feature
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. On a site that’s featured thousands of real homes across the world, Apartment Therapy has run into its fair share of quirky, questionable design features: shutters to nowhere, stairs to nowhere, weird photos or items in walls, entire rooms behind mirrors — you get the idea. These are often the result of shoddy remodels, larger homes being split up into apartments, or just simply eccentric builders.
