Should Connecticut establish a ‘safe harbor fund’ for out-of-state women seeking abortion services?

By Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdrmu_0kTvBvFx00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers at the state Capitol are debating the idea of a “safe harbor fund,” which would pay for abortion services and travel for women living outside of Connecticut, where abortion is banned.

Right now, Planned Parenthood and several other organizations have a fund like this to help women. The Democrats Reproductive Rights Caucus wants to create a fund run by the state.

Should Connecticut establish a state-funded “safe harbor fund” for women seeking an abortion? That’s the question lawmakers are debating at the Capitol.

FDA announces increased access to abortion pills at pharmacies

“I don’t think we should make dividing lines on people’s humanity and dignity based on what state that they live in,” State Rep. Jason Rojas, the Democrat Majority Leader, said.

The fund would pay for abortion services for women who live in states where the practice is banned.

Republican Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said Democrats are weaponizing abortion. He has concerns about “creating policies that are paying for people outside the state of Connecticut to receive our services when they’re not paying taxes in the state of Connecticut.”

At a news conference, the Democrats Reproductive Rights Caucus announced a list of priorities, including:

  • Increasing the number of birthing centers
  • Boosting medical data privacy
  • Increasing training and protections for reproductive health care providers
  • Expanding access and affordability of reproductive health “safe harbor fund”
  • Offering abortion pills on college campuses

Newly elected state Treasurer Erick Russell is joining other state treasurers to coordinate a nationwide coalition among states like Connecticut that allow abortion up to 24 weeks.

Advocates say abortion bans disproportionately harm Black women who can’t afford to travel or pay for an abortion.

‘Here again’: Abortion activists rally 50 years after Roe

Chris Healy, the executive director of the Catholic Conference, says these policies will turn the Constitution state into the abortion state.

“But impanel more bureaucrats to run around the country to pose to see who’s the best abortion state in the world,” Healy said. “It’s not very productive.”

Several bills requiring parental notification for minors who seek an abortion have been filed but will reportedly not get a public hearing.

“We require parents to sign off on ear piercing and tattoos, but we don’t do it for abortion,” Candelora said.

“You have instances where the family member was the perpetrator that impregnated somebody,” Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said. “You cannot have a blanket rule without thinking about the reality that some young ladies face.”

Ritter said financing a “safe harbor fund” would not result in cuts to other programs. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) has said he would have to look at how much this would cost.

Comments / 33

Intuitor
4d ago

No. We should not. I am pro-choice but the solution is not to throw more money at somebody else’s problem. The solution lies in voting for people that don’t throw us back in time to the dark ages.

Reply
7
Grande Coco
4d ago

That's insane! Keep taxing the people and soon they'll be in real states: Florida or Texas which both stand for Innocent lives of Children and have no state taxes.

Reply
4
Grammila
3d ago

I don't know what this State's politician are thinking. First to allow illegal immigrants to vote and now this. I have no problem with most of it but not funding abortions for women from another State. Years ago, everyone had to pay for their own abortion. Why aren't they providing more housing for the US citizens living in CT who are homeless? Take care of CT residents who can't afford the rent increases. When senior citizens are now homeless when they had always been self sufficient, you know we have a huge pricing problem.

Reply
2
