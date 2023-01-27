Plains' Gavin Broome, Southcrest's Paytonn Spann earn Athlete of the Week

Payton Spann, Fr., Southcrest

In a crucial game against a top-notch opponent, freshman Payton Spann didn't shy away from the spotlight. Against undefeated and district-leading All Saints last week, Pann put together a 32-point, four-rebound performance to lead the Lady Warriors to victory.

Her work on the court garnered 42% of the vote en route to Female Athlete of the Week honors.

Gavin Broome, Jr., Plains

The Cowboys are trying to stay in contention for a shot at a top-two seed in the playoffs. Broome helped his team's cause last week against Sundown, finishing with a game-high 26 points. Plains is 6-1 in District 5-2A play entering Friday's open date.

His on-the-court performance netted 50% of the vote to help Broome garner Male Athlete of the Week honors.