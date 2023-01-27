ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

rolling out

Young Thug reportedly facing life in prison

Rap star and purported YSL leader Young Thug reportedly faces life in prison if he is convicted on the gravest charges levied against him. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta has listed seven felony charges against the emcee whose real name is Jeffery Williams related to the RICO statute, including murder, gang activity and drug dealing.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rolling Stone

Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond

Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000.  While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

TLC Star Arrested on Robbery and Assault Charges

Former Unexpected star Matthew Blevins, infamous for getting two girls named Hailey pregnant during Season 3, was arrested last week in Kentucky and is currently being charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor assault. Blevins was booked on Dec. 28 by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, according to Starcasm. He posted his bond on Dec. 30 and was released with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6. He is facing a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, according to Blevins' booking information and court records, per Starcasm. While the specific allegations against Blevins are still pending, these are the Kentucky statutes describing the charges:
KENTUCKY STATE
TMZ.com

Rich Dollaz Defends Daughter After Shooting Charge, Brings Up TRO

Rich Dollaz has his daughter Ashley Trowers' back after her arrest for allegedly shooting at her ex in Memphis ... insisting she's a domestic violence victim who acted in self-defense. The "Love & Hip Hop" alum hopped on "TMZ Live" Monday and emphatically claimed Ashley only fired out of fear,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail

A suspected accomplice in the murder of Young Dolph has been released from jail after posting bond. According to Fox 13 Memphis, Shundale Barnett — who is charged with after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, and theft of property — bonded out of Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2022. Afterward, he was then transferred to Clay County Jail in Henrietta, Texas, before being released from custody on Jan. 21, 2023.More from VIBE.comAb-Soul, Young Dolph, Boldy James Unleash New Music Friday ReleasesYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous LP 'Paper Route...
MEMPHIS, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him

Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News On 6

Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust

A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
hotnewhiphop.com

Inside Of Young Thug’s Atlanta Mansion Shown In New Video

The YSL rapper’s mansion is currently on the market for $3.1 million. Young’s Thug’s Atlanta mansion is officially on the market. The video of the Buckhead listing was featured on Watson Realty Co.’s Instagram page. Thug’s former pad boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms, and two wet bars.
ATLANTA, GA

