Young Thug reportedly facing life in prison
Rap star and purported YSL leader Young Thug reportedly faces life in prison if he is convicted on the gravest charges levied against him. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta has listed seven felony charges against the emcee whose real name is Jeffery Williams related to the RICO statute, including murder, gang activity and drug dealing.
Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond
Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000. While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
Popculture
TLC Star Arrested on Robbery and Assault Charges
Former Unexpected star Matthew Blevins, infamous for getting two girls named Hailey pregnant during Season 3, was arrested last week in Kentucky and is currently being charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor assault. Blevins was booked on Dec. 28 by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, according to Starcasm. He posted his bond on Dec. 30 and was released with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6. He is facing a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, according to Blevins' booking information and court records, per Starcasm. While the specific allegations against Blevins are still pending, these are the Kentucky statutes describing the charges:
TMZ.com
Rich Dollaz Defends Daughter After Shooting Charge, Brings Up TRO
Rich Dollaz has his daughter Ashley Trowers' back after her arrest for allegedly shooting at her ex in Memphis ... insisting she's a domestic violence victim who acted in self-defense. The "Love & Hip Hop" alum hopped on "TMZ Live" Monday and emphatically claimed Ashley only fired out of fear,...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail
A suspected accomplice in the murder of Young Dolph has been released from jail after posting bond. According to Fox 13 Memphis, Shundale Barnett — who is charged with after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, and theft of property — bonded out of Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2022. Afterward, he was then transferred to Clay County Jail in Henrietta, Texas, before being released from custody on Jan. 21, 2023.More from VIBE.comAb-Soul, Young Dolph, Boldy James Unleash New Music Friday ReleasesYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous LP 'Paper Route...
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Challenging His Daughter’s Mother’s Claims for Guardianship
The family of Nipsey Hussle (real name Ermias Ashgedom) has an upcoming court date with the mother of Nipsey’s 14-year-old daughter, Tanisha Foster, to hammer out who will have guardianship over the child. According to Radar Online, the battle for custody of the deceased rapper’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, will...
Undercover police make massive drug bust, arrest man accused of selling drugs across Macomb County
Nino Morrison, of Chesterfield Township, is looking at numerous felony drug charges after undercover police officers made a massive drug bust at his home last week.
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Yung Miami’s Friend Momo and King Von’s Sister Fight It Out in Public Bathroom
Last February, King Von’s sister Kayla B got into a brutal parking lot brawl. The now-viral video ends with Von’s younger sister screaming, “B*tch every time you talk sh*t, I’ma beat you up h*, every time.” The two young women met up again, this time in a public restroom.
Springfield police find 30 pounds of cocaine, nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills in gang drug bust
Springfield police arrested and charged a man last month after allegedly finding 30 pounds of cocaine and nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills in his home. Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said the bust was connected with authorities’ investigation into the “Knox Street Posse” and Sycamore Street gangs.
3 rappers have been missing for 10 days since their scheduled performance was canceled, Detroit police say
Multiple Michigan agencies are investigating what happened to three local rappers who went missing 10 days ago after a performance at a club was canceled, Detroit police said Monday.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
News On 6
Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
HipHopDX.com
FBG Duck Murder: Witness In FBI Documents Claims King Von Put $100K Hit On Chicago Rapper
FBG Duck’s murder investigation is still ongoing, and it’s now been reported that a witness speaking to the FBI has claimed that King Von placed a $100,000 bounty on the Chicago rapper. According to rap blog Chicago Scene 88, an FBI report cites an unnamed witness they spoke...
Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead on front porch of Memphis home
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Inside Of Young Thug’s Atlanta Mansion Shown In New Video
The YSL rapper’s mansion is currently on the market for $3.1 million. Young’s Thug’s Atlanta mansion is officially on the market. The video of the Buckhead listing was featured on Watson Realty Co.’s Instagram page. Thug’s former pad boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms, and two wet bars.
