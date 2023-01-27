Bills were introduced in last year’s legislative session around issues of land use, zoning, and housing. When these ill-advised bills were defeated, the sponsors said they would be back this year. A half a dozen bills are before the legislature now that are extreme and draconian and that would revamp land use and zoning statewide. They propose unworkable solutions to problems not anticipated in Edmonds until at least 2035 to meet GMA growth goals, and not resulting in affordable housing.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO