Black History Month edition of Black in Edmonds set for Feb. 5
Edmonds resident and business owner Alicia Crank is hosting a special Black History Month edition of her Black In Edmonds listening session on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. Familiar faces and first-time guests “will discuss their work in the Edmonds community and across the region,” Crank said....
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
Edmonds scenic: Winter Olympics
The snow-covered Olympic Mountains provide a backdrop for the Edmonds-Kingston ferry on a chilly Sunday. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city...
Edmonds Dining — Epulo Bistro
The Edmonds restaurant scene now rivals downtown Seattle and nearby neighborhoods. In this inaugural episode of our Edmonds Dining video series, we feature Epulo Bistro, serving Edmonds since 2010. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
Edmonds HS Class of 1968 planning 55th class reunion
The Edmonds High School Class of 1968 is planning its 55th class reunion for June 17, 2023 at Inglewood Golf Club, 6505 Inglewood Road N.E., Kenmore, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the class Facebook page at Edmonds High School Classmates or email Edmondshighschool1968@gmail.com. Your email address will...
City of Edmonds seeks public input on 2023 traffic calming program
The City of Edmonds is requesting public input on its 2023 traffic calming program, with forms due March 3. The program has a budget of $33,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on streets where a problem can be documented. The program consists of a three-phase process: (1) petition and review for qualification; (2) education/enforcement; and (3) possible installation of traffic calming devices.
Sheriff’s office asks for public help to locate missing Lynnwood-area teen
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Shayra Muniz-Garcia. She was last seen on Friday, Jan. 20 at her residence in the 15900 block of Hwy 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood. Shayra ran away from home and was reported missing on Monday, Jan....
Representative sought for Snohomish County Planning Commission
Snohomish County has an opening for its planning commission, a body that advises the county executive, council and county departments regarding growth, development, land use and community planning. According to a county announcement, the ideal candidate has experience in the fields of land use, transportation planning, housing and related work....
Edmonds College renews partnership with Seattle Credit Union for students in pre-apprenticeship program
Edmonds College has extended its partnership with Seattle Credit Union to assist graduates who successfully enroll and complete the college’s Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) through the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC). Seattle Credit Union (SCU) is providing a $4,000 grant to students transitioning into their chosen apprenticeship through a...
Letter to the editor: Sign the petition to oppose state housing bills
Bills were introduced in last year’s legislative session around issues of land use, zoning, and housing. When these ill-advised bills were defeated, the sponsors said they would be back this year. A half a dozen bills are before the legislature now that are extreme and draconian and that would revamp land use and zoning statewide. They propose unworkable solutions to problems not anticipated in Edmonds until at least 2035 to meet GMA growth goals, and not resulting in affordable housing.
Edmonds City Council Finance Committee to meet Tuesday
The Edmonds Ctiy Council’s Finance Committee, which didn’t meet earlier this month, is holding a special meeting starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The full Edmonds City Council won’t meet Tuesday because those meetings are generally not held on the fifth Tuesday of the month. Among...
Edmonds School District starting two hours late Wednesday due to internet outage
The Edmonds School District, which was an impacted by a districtwide internet outage most of the day Tuesday, announced Tuesday night that there would be a two-hour late start for students Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the problem. The late start was for students only. Employees were told to report...
