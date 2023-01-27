Re: “Do we really want New Orleans East discovered?” (NOLA.com Jan. 21) First, I would like to assert that Eastern New Orleans has already been discovered. The Greater New Orleans East Business Alliance is on a mission to promote economic development. According to the latest census, the population of Eastern New Orleans is approximately 88,000. The average annual household income is $47,627, as reported by SiteZeus in 2022. The number of vehicles that pass through Eastern New Orleans on Interstate 10 daily is 122,000.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO