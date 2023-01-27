Read full article on original website
Gonzales native found shot, dead in St. James cane field; car burned days earlier
A Texas man reported missing by his family in Ascension Parish nearly a week ago has been found dead in a sugar cane field in Convent and St. James sheriff's detectives are investigating his death as a homicide, authorities said. Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Bay City, Texas, had been...
Letters: Out-of-town conservatives feed Cantrell hysteria
I was pleased to see Quin Hillyer’s take on the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, because it clarifies where the misguided hysteria over our mayor is coming from: Conservatives who don’t reside in New Orleans, but who never cease to lecture us about why they don’t like us or the people we elect.
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Jan. 9-13, 2023
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Jan. 9-13: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Larissa Ann Letulle, executory process. Republic Finance LLC v. Latonya Brown, promissory note. Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Lauren Reine, monies due. Mariner Finance LLC v. Omar Cordero, executory judgment. Neighbors...
Ascension 4-H receives $5,000 donation for the growth of its STEM program
Ascension Parish 4-H has received $5,000 to support the growth and recruitment of the 4-H STEM program, a news release said. Elizabeth Tanis Matthews, president of the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts of Louisiana, delivered the funds to Ascension Parish 4-H agents Camille Brady and Stephanie Gravois. SPWLA...
With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
After losing in court, Livingston agrees to drop its temporary ban on carbon capture tests
Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.
Letters: New Orleans East has already been discovered
Re: “Do we really want New Orleans East discovered?” (NOLA.com Jan. 21) First, I would like to assert that Eastern New Orleans has already been discovered. The Greater New Orleans East Business Alliance is on a mission to promote economic development. According to the latest census, the population of Eastern New Orleans is approximately 88,000. The average annual household income is $47,627, as reported by SiteZeus in 2022. The number of vehicles that pass through Eastern New Orleans on Interstate 10 daily is 122,000.
Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown
Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting, of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award. Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri, of St. Rose, at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
