Possible Trade Deadline Scenarios Based On Recent NBA Rumors

The NBA trade deadline is set for February 9 at 3 p.m. ET. and there could be quite a few big moves made ahead of the deadline this season.

You never know what is going to happen ahead of the NBA trade deadline and this season could be full of huge, surprising moves given how volatile the trade market is right now.

Teams in both the Eastern and Western Conference are right next to one another in the standings and this year’s race for who makes the playoffs could very well come down to a game or two.

This is why the trade deadline is very important this season and could be the difference in a team making the playoffs, making the Play-In Tournament, or missing both entirely!

While the trade of value has already been made with the Los Angeles Lakers dealing for former Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, there are still a lot of unknowns on the trade market, especially after the Rudy Gobert trade from this past offseason.

Many league executives do not know what exactly they can get for the players on their roster, which is why we could see a couple more minor trades like the Hachimura one before we begin to see notable, big name players being on the move.

With very limited “sellers” entering the deadline this season and teams waiting to see what happens with players like Jae Crowder, John Collins and Myles Turner, we could be in store for a very wild trade deadline.

There are plenty of rumors flying around the league right now including various key names, so here are some hypothetical trade packages to consider over the next week or two leading up to the trade deadline!

New York Adds O.G. Anunoby

Knicks Receive: F O.G. Anunoby

Raptors Receive: G Immanuel Quickley, G Derrick Rose, NYK 2023 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), WAS 2023 1st Round Pick (Top-14 Protected, via NYK), NYK 2025 1st Round Pick (Top-5 Protected)

It is no secret that the New York Knicks are looking to make some noise at the trade deadline this season and they actually have quite a bit of assets to barter with.

Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish are three players on rookie deals that teams around the league seem to have a level of interest in and Quickley is absolutely their most valuable asset, as he is averaging a career-high 12.5 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting off-the-bench this season.

There has been a push from within the Knicks’ front-office to keep both Immanuel Quickley and veteran guard Derrick Rose, but if the opportunity to acquire O.G. Anunoby comes their way, the Knicks will absolutely look to get a deal done.

The Knicks have been showing interest in Anunoby for weeks, league sources have told Fastbreak on FanNation, and there are some within the organization that view him as a perfect fit on the wing alongside RJ Barrett given his length and versatility on both ends of the floor.

Whether or not the Toronto Raptors are willing to trade him though remains a whole separate question, as the Raptors are in a weird spot right now where they are teeter-tottering between being a playoff threat and a team that misses the playoffs entirely.

Some around the league believe that they will be keeping Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and O.G, Anunoby past this trade deadline and looking to potentially deal Gary Trent Jr. instead, but if the right offer comes their way for Anunoby, Toronto could be inclined to deal him.

Three first-round picks coming within the next three drafts, two of which are in 2023, plus a key, young backcourt talent like Quickley could be enough value for the Raptors to take back in a deal involving Anunoby.

Derrick Rose is not necessarily a player that the Raptors would have interest in, but he does have a $15.6 million team option for next season that Toronto could decline and allocate Rose’s money to a new contract extension for VanVleet instead.

Outside of the Knicks, there are very few teams that could put together an equal to or better trade package for a player like O.G. Anunoby and quite honestly, there may not be another team that is willing to meet the same price as what New York is willing to offer for him.

John Collins Goes To Houston

Rockets Receive: F John Collins

Hawks Receive: G Eric Gordon, F Kenyon Martin Jr., BKN 2024 1st Round Pick (Unprotected, via HOU), HOU 2025 2nd Round Pick

This is a very interesting scenario that has come up recently.

The Atlanta Hawks have struggled this year and since last season, it seemed inevitable that John Collins would be on the move at some point, as there has been some dysfunction within the Hawks organization behind closed doors.

Collins’ frustrations with the franchise have not been kept hidden though and Atlanta has made the 25-year-old forward available in trade talks leading up to the deadline this year.

Having his worst statistical season since his rookie year, John Collins is looking for a fresh start and while they are a struggling, rebuilding franchise themselves, the Houston Rockets may be a terrific landing spot for him.

With the Rockets, Collins could instantly become one of the leaders of this young team and his athletic style of play would fit in nicely alongside other gifted athletes in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.

Not to mention, Collins has always been a strong rebounding threat on both ends of the floor, giving second-year center Alperen Sengun some added frontcourt help.

Houston is definitely interested in John Collins , but would the Hawks be willing to trade him there, especially for the value they are taking back?

Eric Gordon is an experienced, “win-now” type of talent that could provide secondary depth for Atlanta and KJ Martin is a nice asset for the Hawks to take back and add to their young forward depth, but would they want more than one first-round pick for John Collins?

It is safe to assume that the Hawks are looking for at least two first-round picks right now for a player like Collins, but given his regression this season and their own struggles, it is hard to imagine a team would be willing to pay that kind of price for him.

This is probably one of the better offers the Hawks would get for John Collins, giving them players they can utilize right away to try and avoid having to restart and rebuild.

Los Angeles Lakers Upgrade Frontcourt Depth

Lakers Receive: C Mo Bamba

Magic Receive: G Patrick Beverley, LAL 2023 2nd Round Pick, MEM/WAS 2nd Round Pick (less favorable of MEM/WAS, via LAL)

Trading for Rui Hachimura last week, the Los Angeles Lakers made a very strong low-cost move to try and make a real playoff push.

However, there is still work to be done to this roster if Los Angeles is to go on a run during the second half of the season. Given Anthony Davis’ struggles to remain healthy, the Lakers could benefit from adding another big man who has had experience as a starter in this league.

They do have Thomas Bryant who has played well in the absence of Davis and Wenyen Gabriel has been a solid option as well, but Mo Bamba is a lengthy big man that can stretch the floor offensively, he can be a strong defensive rebounder and most importantly, he has proven to be a reliable shot-blocker, something Bryant and Gabriel are not.

Bamba is available right now in trade talks and the Orlando Magic will most likely want some future value for him after they inked Bamba to a two-year, $20.6 million contract this past offseason.

Falling out of the rotation in Orlando with the likes of Bol Bol, Moritz Wagner and now Jonathan Isaac seeing the floor more frequently, Mo Bamba is absolutely a key “buy-low” trade target for teams like the Lakers and there is a path to Rob Pelinka and Los Angeles’ front-office getting him from the Magic.

Since Bamba is making $10.3 million this season, the Lakers could use Patrick Beverley’s $13 million expiring deal as a matching outgoing salary in a trade scenario here while also attaching two future second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

They did just get rid of three second-round picks for Hachimura though, so the Lakers may be hesitant about trading even more of their limited draft capital. However, if they can get Bamba without giving up a first-round pick, Los Angeles should be all about this trade.

For the Magic, Beverley is a veteran that could prove useful during the second half of the season for guys like Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs in the backcourt and even if they do not want to keep him, his contract is up at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, freeing up $13 million for the Magic to have in the offseason.

Mo Bamba’s contract is favorable to the Lakers this season and the best part about trading for him is that Bamba’s $10.3 million salary for next season is fully non-guaranteed, allowing Los Angeles to explore the possibility of waiting him at no penalty and signing him to a lesser, more franchise-friendly deal.

Mavericks Get Doncic More Help

Mavericks Receive: C Jakob Poeltl, F Doug McDermott

Spurs Receive: F Davis Bertans, C JaVale McGee, G Jaden Hardy, DAL 2025 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), DAL 2025 2nd Round Pick

The Dallas Mavericks are an interesting team to watch ahead of the trade deadline this season because while they are currently 6-seed in the Western Conference, they are just two games up on teams that are currently outside of the Play-In Tournament picture.

The margin for error in the West is very thin this season and the Mavericks have yet to prove that they have what it takes to get back to the Western Conference Finals.

They have Luka Doncic, who is making a strong case to be this season’s MVP, and they have Christian Wood in their frontcourt, but Wood is currently out with a broken thumb and Doncic recently sprained his ankle, causing some concern within this organization.

Dallas’ bench is not strong whatsoever and while they do have Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. as secondary scorers, this team is going to need more players they can turn to for production if they are to be a real threat come playoff time.

Jakob Poeltl and Doug McDermott are both players the San Antonio Spurs are making available right now and they both could hold value on the Mavericks’ roster.

Starting with Poeltl, sources say that Dallas does have a level of internal interest in him for two reasons. The first is due to the fact that Wood is currently hurt and the second is because there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Wood’s future in Dallas.

Christian Wood could very much walk in free agency this summer if he does not agree to a long-term deal with the Mavs and this would leave Dallas with a major hole to fill in their frontcourt.

Poeltl is also in the final year of his contract, but he would present the team with an alternative option as a long-term fit in the frontcourt either to replace Wood or play alongside him.

McDermott has been a steady three-point shooter over the course of his career and would be an instant offensive threat the Mavericks could bring in off-the-bench.

San Antonio is willing to talk about trades involving both players right now, but the Spurs will not want to make a trade just for the sake of making a deal at this deadline. They are going to want value, something that Dallas may not be able to give them at this time.

Jaden Hardy is a good young talent the Spurs could bring in and there is some value to be had with an unprotected 2025 first-round pick, but David Bertans is not a good contract for the Spurs to take back and other than flipped JaVale McGee for something else, San Antonio really does not bring back much value here.

This is a good scenario for the Mavericks and likely the best they can offer the Spurs, but it is hard to envision San Antonio being blown away by this offer and feeling inclined to take it.

Clippers Make Championship Move

Clippers Receive: G Terry Rozier, C Nick Richards

Hornets Receive: G Reggie Jackson, G Luke Kennard, LAC 2023 2nd Round Pick, LAC 2024 2nd Round Pick, LAC 2028 1st Round Pick (Top-14 Protected)

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George constantly being in and out of the Los Angeles Clippers ’ lineups early on in the season, this team really struggled to find their footing.

However, both Leonard and George are back consistently now and the Clippers have won six of their last nine games, including four straight. This is not a coincidence and if Los Angeles is serious about being a real contender this season, they must be willing to make a big, surprising move at this trade deadline.

The Charlotte Hornets have not gone out of their way to try and trade Terry Rozier in discussions around the league, but this is a franchise that is not opposed to anything right now and they should be willing to at least discuss offers that come their way for Rozier.

Rozier is a player the Clippers have had interest in internally for a couple of years now and now is finally the time that they can get him.

The Clippers are wanting to upgrade their value in the backcourt outside of Reggie Jackson and John Wall and by including Jackson in a package with sharpshooter Luke Kennard, there could be a deal to be had here between Los Angeles and Charlotte.

Jackson is on an expiring contract, giving the Hornets some cap space to play around with in the offseason, and the two second-round picks they get from Los Angeles in 2023 and 2024 could be utilized to continue this team’s rebuilding process in the NBA Draft.

The question here though is are the Hornets willing to wait until 2028 to get a first-round pick in trade talks?

Right now, it seems like the answer would be no, as the Hornets are wanting immediate value for anyone they could potentially trade, but Kennard is a nice, young shooter for them to add alongside LaMelo Ball and it never hurts to have options in terms of draft capital.

The Los Angeles Clippers would likely need to get a third team involved in this deal in order to get the Hornets some more added value, but do not be shocked if the Clippers look to pull off a deal for a well-known guard at the trade deadline.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.