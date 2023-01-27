ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student pepper sprayed classroom, teacher recorded vaping at A.R. Johnson

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
A.R. Johnson sent a letter to parents on Friday after a student released a spray into a classroom and a substitute teacher was video-recorded vaping in a classroom.

In a letter to parents Friday, principal Emily Driggers said a student disbursed a foreign substance alleged to be pepper spray into a classroom causing several students to become ill and be dismissed from school.

During an administrative search, officials found on the student a knife and a striker tool, according to the letter.

In a separate incident Friday, a substitute teacher was video-recorded vaping in a classroom, according to the letter. Students shared the video via AirDrop.

The teacher was sent home and will not be allowed to return to Richmond County School System schools, according to the letter.

