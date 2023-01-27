Read full article on original website
Ford Lets Owners Skip The Dealer With Nationwide Vehicle Pickup
Ford had just expanded its Pickup and Delivery and Mobile Service appointments that began during the pandemic. These services allow Ford owners to schedule maintenance from the comfort of their own homes without having to step foot in a dealership. That means you won't be subject to watching daytime television from an uncomfortable chair while sipping cheap coffee.
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Man Found a Way to Convert Red Diesel to White Diesel, Reducing the Price of Diesel by Nearly 2X
Recently, Vice shed light on a highly controversial and illegal fuel trick that is being used by individuals to significantly reduce their fuel costs. The story focuses on one man, James, who is converting red diesel into white diesel in the backyard of his council flat.
Ford's Electric Pickup Can Power Your House In An Outage, But The Cost Could Be Eye-Watering
Ford's F-150 Lightning has a massive battery that can reportedly power an entire house for a significant amount of time.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Motley Fool
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high. You’re reading a free article...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Used Car Title Warning
According to a recent Consumer Reports warning, what might seem like a good deal right now could turn into a headache later as they offer this advice on why you really should pay attention to a used car's title. Plus, $100 insurance policy every used car buyer should invest in before buying a used car.
5 Hondas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance
Honda is known for its reliability. Here are 5 Hondas that have the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Hondas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
This industry-leading company has been caught up in the bear market carnage, but it's setting the stage for a massive rebound.
Everything EVs Are Better At Than Regular Combustion Engines
The debate over electric vehicles (EV) versus internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is a hot topic at the moment and shall continue to be contested for the foreseeable future. The internal combustion engine has roots in the Victorian period when the industrial revolution had engineers and scientists working at a fever pitch to mobilize society. Likewise, the electric vehicle, which many may believe is a modern concept, also has roots in the industrial revolution as the widespread development of electricity and battery technology was equally integral to industrialization. In the early days of the 20th century, electric cars were a common sight on the streets of many cities, although gasoline engines would eclipse them as they became more reliable and user-friendly.
freightwaves.com
Cardboard box demand plunging at rates unseen since the Great Recession
Demand and output for cardboard boxes and other packaging material fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to data released by the American Forest & Paper Association and Fibre Box Association on Friday. It’s the latest indicator that consumer demand is eroding following the pandemic. Dwindling savings, inflation,...
The Best Driver Assistance Systems You Can Buy That Aren't Tesla Autopilot
While Tesla Autopilot sits top-of-mind in driver assistance, most auto manufacturers are working on technology that is as good or better than Musk's company.
Scientists solve battery mystery – allowing for ultra-fast charging breakthrough
Scientists say they have finally figured out how to overcome a major barrier to ultra-fast battery charging.The mysterious short circuiting and failure of next-generation lithium metal batteries was solved by a team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US, who said their findings could have major implications for the electric car industry.Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are lightweight, inflammable, hold a lot of energy and can be charged very quickly, however until now they have been unsuitable for commercial use due to mechanical stress experienced while charging.“Just modest indentation, bending or twisting of the batteries can...
investing.com
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
streetwisereports.com
New Drug for Hearing Loss Approved for Clinical Trials
Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX:NASDAQ) received a green light from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom (U.K.) to conduct clinical trials on DB-OTO, the biopharma's lead gene therapy candidate, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Dr. Joseph Pantginis in a Jan. 24 research note. "The newly...
constructiontechnology.media
North America’s first small modular reactor sees construction deal signed
Infrastructure company Aecon and engineer SNC-Lavalin has signed a deal to deliver what they claim will be North America’s first grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR). SNC Lavalin’s subsidiary Candu Energy has entered into an agreement with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) for the Darlington New Nuclear Project. The project...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports 5 Best 2-Row SUVs Under $40K - Subaru Outback Now Slips To 3rd
What are the best 2023 model-year SUVs you can buy under $40,000? The 2023 Subaru Outback is now Consumer Reports' 3rd-best pick in the 2-Row category. Check out what sets it apart from the competition and why the Outback slips to third place. Is the 2023 Subaru Outback one of...
CNBC
Monday, Jan. 30, 2023: Cramer says own these stocks if economy shows signs of slowing
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why this week will be crucial for the markets with a full slate of earnings reports and Wednesday's Federal Reserve's rate decision looming. Jim says there are signs inflation is coming down, but cautions there are several stocks you will want to own in case the economy falters.
