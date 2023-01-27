Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will both be mostly healthy for this game

The Golden State Warriors picked up a great win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and will look to carry that momentum into their showdown with the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. In what feels like a rare occurrence in the modern NBA, both teams have very short injury reports for this game, as most of the top talent is expected to be available.

For the Warriors, Andre Iguodala is the only player who has already been ruled out. Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last game with an illness, is being listed as questionable. For the Raptors, their only listed absence is former Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr., who is dealing with a left foot injury. The only other name on the injury report Toronto is Dalano Banton, who is questionable with a right hip injury.

While the Raptors have talent, they have struggled for most of this season, and will reportedly use the next week to determine which direction they choose to go at the trade deadline. For the Warriors, they must take advantage of a below average opponent, especially on their home floor. It has been an up and down season for the Warriors, and they know that they must begin stringing together some wins.

With most of their top talent available, this is a game the Warriors need to win.

