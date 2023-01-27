ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

New Faribault career fair had interactive twist

By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

Faribault ninth and 10th graders injected fruit with saline, got their hands greasy on an SUV engine and had many other hands-on opportunities to get a taste of prospective careers Friday.

The interactive career fair was part of a new career day that also included a chance for students to sit down in small groups with professionals who volunteered to share about their career.

The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism helped Faribault Public Schools put on the new career fair, which was held at the Faribault National Guard Armory.

The chamber invited area businesses to set up a booth. It was free for chamber members. But it came with two requests to go above and beyond a traditional job fair, said Faribault Public Schools Career and Technical Education and Workforce Coordinator Molly Titchenal.

Participants were asked to educate about their industry and not just promote their own company or organization. They also were asked to come up with and bring some sort of hands-on element to engage students.

Twenty-five area businesses, government agencies and health care providers stepped up to the challenge, according to Devin Winjum, director of marketing and communications for the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

Aaron Kasparek and Andy Gnan from Faribault’s Abra Auto Body brought the hood of a car with them into the armory. They demonstrated how they repair hail damage while answering questions about the auto body repair industry. Kasparek said the fair was a “great opportunity” to highlight his trade, which is in high demand.

A few feet away, Marv Urias of K&G Manufacturing was showing off the parts his company has made for airplanes, space satellites, military tanks and more. Students who stopped by learned that they can get paid while taking free classes to become a CNC machinist.

At the South Central College booth, students could try welding on a virtual simulator, learn about electronics at an interactive display from the Mechatronics department, and check out the tools used by the carpentry program and see photos of houses students have built.

At Allina Health’s booth, students got to see X-rays, prepare lab bacteria samples and practice giving an injection.

Sophomore Braxton Osborne said he enjoyed trying out a variety of careers. But he said he is leaning toward joining the military after he graduates and he most appreciated the chance Friday to talk with representatives of the U.S. Army, Marines and Minnesota National Guard.

Titchena said she was “super impressed with the amount of engagement from students.”

The fair was inspired by a similar one held annually in Mankato by an organization called Construct Tomorrow, Titchena said. While the event in Mankato focuses on construction and other trade careers, the organizers of Faribault’s new version sought out participants from a broader range of fields.

Titchena said the career day builds upon the career exploration event held for ninth graders each year at South Central College. Organizers hope to also make the new event an annual event.

Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

