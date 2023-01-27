Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Wojcik's career-high 22 not enough to lift men's basketball over Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Cornell 80-73 Saturday afternoon in Ithaca. The Bears fall to 10-10 on the year and 3-4 in league action as the Big Red improve to 15-5 and 5-2. "It was a tough loss," head coach Mike Martin said. "We certainly played well enough to win the game, we put ourselves in position. Our second half defense just wasn't as good as it needed to be, especially in the paint."
brownbears.com
Mauricio scores 21 in tight loss against Cornell
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball fell to Cornell, 66-61 on Saturday as the first half of the Ivy League season came to a close. Brown (8-11, 1-6) was led by 21 points from Isabella Mauricio and Gianna Aiello also scored in double-figures with a career-high 12 points. The Bears finished the game with 11 assists as Alyssa Moreland, Kyla Jones and Lexi Love all finished the game with three assists.
brownbears.com
Brown Competes at Drexel and Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. - Brown wrestling competed on Saturday at both Drexel and Princeton. Coming away with wins at Drexel were sophomore Sam McMonagle at 157 (Dec. 4-2) and freshman Alex Semenenko at 285 (Dec. 3-2). At Princeton, sophomore Ian Oswalt captured a victory at 141 (Dec. 5-2) and senior Ricky...
brownbears.com
Brown Doubles up on Fordham and Siena for Saturday Wins
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown men's tennis captured two home wins Saturday with a 7-0 sweep over Fordham and a 5-2 victory against Siena. The doubles pairs of sophomore Alex Finkelstein and Noah Hernandez, along with senior Niraj Komatineni and sophomore Oliver Worth each went 2-0 on the day. Sophomore Sam Feldman and freshman Zander Bravo went unfinished against Fordham but came away with a 6-3 doubles win against Siena.
brownbears.com
Stockfish Scores First as Brown Falls to No. 9 Clarkson
We PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Back at home for the first time since Jan. 14, the Brown women's hockey team fell 3-1 Friday night against No. 9 Clarkson at Meehan Auditorium. Senior Madie Stockfish scored her second goal in as many games for the Bears (6-15-1, 4-11-0 ECAC) and third of the season. Junior Anne Cherkowski netted two goals for the Golden Knights (21-6-2, 10-4-1 ECAC).
brownbears.com
Track and Field Lands Eight Top-10 All-Time Marks at Pair of Weekend Meets
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Five members of the Brown track and field program put up eight separate marks that landed in the top-10 in program history this weekend at the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge. The two-day meet at The Armory in NYC saw senior jumper Altan Mitchell extend his No. 6 mark in program history with a victory in the triple jump, in addition to six top-10 marks from the women's team.
brownbears.com
Bjornson Nets First-Career Goal as Brown Falls to St. Lawrence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Junior Sonja Bjornson netted her first-career goal in Brown's 6-1 setback against St. Lawrence Saturday afternoon at Meehan Auditorium. The Bears fall to 6-16-1 and 4-12-0 in the ECAC, while the Saints improve to 12-16-2 and 6-8-2 in the conference. Brown outshot St. Lawrence on goal in...
brownbears.com
Adrian and Cabanillas Pick up Wins at Penn
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Senior Ricky Cabanillas and sophomore Hunter Adrian each won their matches Friday night at Penn at The Palestra. Cabanillas was dominant in an 11-0 major decision at 149, while Adrian took a 6-3 decision at 133. Adrian cut the Brown deficit in half early and Cabanillas brought...
