ITHACA, N.Y. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Cornell 80-73 Saturday afternoon in Ithaca. The Bears fall to 10-10 on the year and 3-4 in league action as the Big Red improve to 15-5 and 5-2. "It was a tough loss," head coach Mike Martin said. "We certainly played well enough to win the game, we put ourselves in position. Our second half defense just wasn't as good as it needed to be, especially in the paint."

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO