Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Nathaniel Hackett Relationship amid Jets Trade Rumors
Speculation connecting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets has grown ever since Gang Green hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator. Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, a time when Green Bay won 13 games each season and Rodgers won...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Interesting' That Trade Discussions Are Happening Without Me
Here's a sentence that will have NFL fans feeling more than a small bit of déjà vu: Aaron Rodgers hasn't made any decisions about his playing future yet. "It's going to be a little bit more time for my decision, and I feel confident that in a couple weeks I'll feel, definitely, more strongly about one of the two decisions," he said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Broncos Made Late Push for DeMeco Ryans Before Hiring Sean Payton as HC
The Denver Broncos reportedly reached a deal with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday to make Sean Payton their new head coach, but it appears he might not have been their first choice. The Broncos made a late push to hire former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton 'Excited' to Work with Russell Wilson After Taking Broncos HC Job
New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is looking forward to working with quarterback Russell Wilson, telling Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com that he's "excited." "Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league," Payton said. "The pressure...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Blockbuster Trade for Sean Payton Will Revive Franchise, Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos have found the answer to uplift their proud franchise and star quarterback, Russell Wilson, who's coming off his worst NFL season. His name is Sean Payton. On Tuesday, the Broncos came to an agreement on a trade deal with the New Orleans Saints for Payton, who's under contract with the latter club. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver will send a 2023 first-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) and its 2024 second-rounder to New Orleans for Payton and a 2024 third-rounder.
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Steve Wilks Eyed for DC Interview After DeMeco Ryans Hired by Texans
The San Francisco 49ers have requested permission to speak with former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator position, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The news dropped shortly before ESPN's Adam Schefter broke word that ex-49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans reached an agreement to become...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Super Bowl 58 Odds Shift Significantly After Reported Sean Payton Trade
While they're still far from favorites, the Denver Broncos saw their Super Bowl betting odds dramatically improve with the news they're hiring Sean Payton as their next head coach. Denver is +2800 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVIII. That's up from +4000 before the team had concluded its...
Bleacher Report
Broncos Ridiculed by NFL Twitter for Getting Fleeced in Sean Payton Trade with Saints
The Denver Broncos have their next head coach, but it's going to cost them. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sean Payton will be the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Since Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints when he stepped down ahead of the 2022 campaign, the two teams had to work out compensation to make this work.
Bleacher Report
Broncos', Saints' Updated Draft Picks After Reported Sean Payton Trade
The Denver Broncos have agreed on compensation with the New Orleans Saints to acquire the rights to head coach Sean Payton, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Broncos will deal their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round selection for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round choice. Payton stepped down after the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract
The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report
49ers' DeMeco Ryans Reportedly Drops Out of Broncos HC Mix amid Texans Rumors
The next head coach of the Denver Broncos reportedly will not be DeMeco Ryans. According to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator told the AFC West team he is not interested in the vacancy. This comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Houston...
