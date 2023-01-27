ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Interesting' That Trade Discussions Are Happening Without Me

Here's a sentence that will have NFL fans feeling more than a small bit of déjà vu: Aaron Rodgers hasn't made any decisions about his playing future yet. "It's going to be a little bit more time for my decision, and I feel confident that in a couple weeks I'll feel, definitely, more strongly about one of the two decisions," he said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Sean Payton 'Excited' to Work with Russell Wilson After Taking Broncos HC Job

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is looking forward to working with quarterback Russell Wilson, telling Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com that he's "excited." "Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league," Payton said. "The pressure...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Blockbuster Trade for Sean Payton Will Revive Franchise, Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos have found the answer to uplift their proud franchise and star quarterback, Russell Wilson, who's coming off his worst NFL season. His name is Sean Payton. On Tuesday, the Broncos came to an agreement on a trade deal with the New Orleans Saints for Payton, who's under contract with the latter club. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver will send a 2023 first-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) and its 2024 second-rounder to New Orleans for Payton and a 2024 third-rounder.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Broncos Ridiculed by NFL Twitter for Getting Fleeced in Sean Payton Trade with Saints

The Denver Broncos have their next head coach, but it's going to cost them. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sean Payton will be the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Since Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints when he stepped down ahead of the 2022 campaign, the two teams had to work out compensation to make this work.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Broncos', Saints' Updated Draft Picks After Reported Sean Payton Trade

The Denver Broncos have agreed on compensation with the New Orleans Saints to acquire the rights to head coach Sean Payton, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Broncos will deal their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round selection for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round choice. Payton stepped down after the...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract

The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...

