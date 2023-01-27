Read full article on original website
Magical Girl Raising Project Restart Gets Anime
a series of novels in the Magical Girl Raising Project light novel series by Asari Endou, is getting the anime treatment. That’s the word from a franchise event on Sunday. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Magical Girl Raising Project anime director Hiroyuki Hashimoto reported he would be serving as director for Magical Girl Raising Project Restart.
Blue Thermal Anime Film Can Be Yours to Own This March
The manga Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- (translated as Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club) was turned into the anime film Blue Thermal, and American fans got their first look at it last month at Anime Frontier. But if you weren’t there, the movie is about to become more accessible. Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory are putting it out on Blu-ray Disc and digitally this March 14. In honor of this, they’re sharing a subtitled trailer.
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Side Story Manga Planned for Spring
If you’re anything like us, you haven’t been able to stop thinking about Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury since the anime’s season finale. Fans in Japan will soon have another outlet for that excitement, because a side story manga is officially set to launch in the pages of Kadokawa’s Gundam Ace manga this spring.
My Happy Marriage Anime Reveals More Cast Members, New Trailer
If you’re looking forward to the My Happy Marriage anime—which adapts the light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka—you’ll be delighted to learn that we have some new information! In addition to a new trailer, four new cast members have been revealed for the series that’s set to make its way to broadcast this July.
Gamera -Rebirth- Will Be Six-Episode Anime Series
Last November saw the reveal of Gamera -Rebirth-, a project from Netflix that was announced with teaser visuals and a teaser trailer. We didn’t know what form the project would ultimately take at the time, but the latest update has it confirmed as a six-episode limited anime series. The...
Love Live! School Idol Festival: Special Mobile Game Moments
As reported earlier today, mobile game Love Live! School Idol Festival will be closing up shop this year. Fortunately, there will be a follow-up mobile game for fans of the anime idols. Even so, we can’t help but feel a little sad. This was baby’s first gacha game for a lot of us. And whether we played a little or a lot, we had some special moments.
My Dress-Up Darling Anime Celebrates One Year with Special Exhibition
The My Dress-Up Darling anime adaptation is nearly a year old, and it’s got some big plans to celebrate. Chief among them is an immersive exhibition that’s set to be held at the Space Galleria on the 8th floor of Animate Ikebukuro in Tokyo from March 16 to April 17.
Love Live! School Idol Festival Game Ends Almost 10 Years of Service
It’s been a long run of nearly a full decade, but service is finally coming to an end for the Love Live! School Idol Festival mobile game. The game first went live in Japan on April 15, 2013 before going global on May 12, 2014, but the idol-raising fun will officially shut down on March 31.
Attack on Titan Author Hajime Isayama Auctions His Manga Desks for Charity
Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama received some high praise at the Angoulême International Comics Festival in France, where he was awarded a special prize in recognition of his work on the hugely popular series. A special ceremony was held on January 28 in France to hand out the award, but that’s not all that Isayama has been up to at the event.
Demon Slayer World Tour Plans to Expand to More Countries
We’re just days away from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour kick-off in Japan on February 3, and the event is ready to expand to more regions. Previously announced for 80 countries and territories, that number has expanded to 95. There’s also a...
Shinichiro Watanabe on First Look at Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop: “Clearly Not Cowboy Bebop”
Forbes’s Ollie Bardie conducted a lengthy interview with Shinichiro Watanabe, talking about his beginnings, his work on the anime Cowboy Bebop, what he thought of the Netflix live-action Cowboy Bebop, and his experiences working on The Animatrix. The interview brings alive much of Watanabe’s life and work, starting with...
