The manga Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- (translated as Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club) was turned into the anime film Blue Thermal, and American fans got their first look at it last month at Anime Frontier. But if you weren’t there, the movie is about to become more accessible. Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory are putting it out on Blu-ray Disc and digitally this March 14. In honor of this, they’re sharing a subtitled trailer.

16 HOURS AGO