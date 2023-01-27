ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Temple graduate students go on strike amid stalled contract negotiations

Nearly 750 Temple University graduate students, who serve as teaching or research assistants, went on strike Tuesday after nearly.a year of unsuccessful attempts to negotiate a new contract. The Temple University Graduate Student Association, the labor union representing the students, said the strike will continue until the university offers a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

IBEW Local 98 Business Manager Mark Lynch shares his vision for the future

It’s no secret that the last few years at IBEW Local 98 have been challenging, but the membership has remained united and incredibly resilient. It’s now been over a year since Mark Lynch was elected business manager and pledged to move Local 98 forward with optimism and a renewed sense of integrity and purpose. So far, his performance has earned him welcomed support from the Local 98 membership and many other business managers in the Building Trades.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy