It’s no secret that the last few years at IBEW Local 98 have been challenging, but the membership has remained united and incredibly resilient. It’s now been over a year since Mark Lynch was elected business manager and pledged to move Local 98 forward with optimism and a renewed sense of integrity and purpose. So far, his performance has earned him welcomed support from the Local 98 membership and many other business managers in the Building Trades.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO