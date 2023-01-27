Halle Stanford, president of television at The Jim Henson Company, is set to deliver a keynote at the TV Kids Festival, which you can register for here at no cost. Stanford recently executive produced the Emmy Award-winning series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock!, the short-form series Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, Slumberkins (based on the popular book and therapy toy line), and Harriet the Spy (based on the classic children’s book series), all for Apple TV+, as well as the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, for which she won an Emmy Award. Her recent children’s programming executive producer credits include Duff Goldman’s Happy Fun Bake Time, the first kid’s cooking show for discovery+/Food Network; The Dinosaur Train Movie for Universal Entertainment and PBS KIDS; the Emmy-nominated series Dinosaur Train on PBS KIDS; the award-winning Netflix Original Word Party and spin-off series Word Party Presents: Math!; the groundbreaking marine biology series Splash and Bubbles for PBS KIDS; the NBCUniversal Kids/CBC animated series Dot., based on Randi Zuckerberg’s popular book; and the NBCUniversal/Hulu Original preschool show Doozers, inspired by the wildly popular characters from the classic series Fraggle Rock. Stanford’s award-winning credits also include the Emmy-nominated Sid the Science Kid, which she created for PBS KIDS; the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Julie’s Greenroom starring Julie Andrews; the live-action puppet series Me and My Monsters for the CBBC and Network Ten in Australia; Hi Opie!, an award-winning preschool series with Marble Media and TVO; the Lifetime live-action holiday special Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow, as well as the Emmy-nominated Sprout preschool series Pajanimals.

8 HOURS AGO