World Screen News
BBC Two Brings Back Pilgrimage
Pilgrimage is returning to BBC Two and iPlayer this spring with a new 3×1-hour season. Pilgrimage: The Road through Portugal (w.t.) takes seven well-known personalities of differing faiths and beliefs on a personal journey along the northern route of the Fatima Way in Portugal. The seven celebrity pilgrims taking...
World Screen News
Sky Commissions 12 New Factual & Arts Programs
Sky has commissioned 12 new programs for Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime, Sky Nature and Sky Arts in 2023. Coming to Sky Documentaries, Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse (w.t.) pieces together the events of Mark Zuckerberg’s life, including the creation of Facebook and Meta. It features rarely seen archive footage and exclusive interviews.
World Screen News
Anna Marsh Lined Up for MIPTV Keynote
Anna Marsh, CEO of STUDIOCANAL and deputy CEO of CANAL+ Group, has been added as part of the Media Mastermind strand at MIPTV. Marsh will explore the changing dynamics of content strategies in a keynote speech at the 60th anniversary edition of MIPTV, taking place April 17 to 19. Speaking from the Debussy Theatre stage in the Palais des Festivals, Marsh will explore the increasing crossover between mediums and the opportunities for talent, storytelling and innovative commercial strategies that spring from these.
World Screen News
Banijay Iberia’s Gestmusic Launches Virtual Screen Space
Gestmusic, part of Banijay Iberia, has launched a new Barcelona-based production venue featuring a large LED screen for creating customizable virtual environments. The studio integrates virtual environments in which to design and record audio-visual projects from commercials to TV programs across fiction and entertainment. The set has a main LED screen of 100 square meters and 30 square meters height to ceiling with the latest in P2 and HDR technology of up to 1000 nits. The huge virtual screen enables content makers to create fully customizable and real-life scenery on a set with advanced lighting and sound equipment, as well as experienced technical support.
World Screen News
Pair of Promotions for Saloon Media
Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, has elevated Paul Kilback to creative director of factual programming and Matt Faulknor to senior development producer. As creative director of factual series, Kilback will take on an expanded leadership role and will oversee the creative and editorial direction of Saloon’s factual series while building strong creative teams to push Saloon’s production to the next level. He has been promoted from an executive producer role.
World Screen News
Halle Stanford to Deliver Keynote at TV Kids Festival
Halle Stanford, president of television at The Jim Henson Company, is set to deliver a keynote at the TV Kids Festival, which you can register for here at no cost. Stanford recently executive produced the Emmy Award-winning series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock!, the short-form series Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, Slumberkins (based on the popular book and therapy toy line), and Harriet the Spy (based on the classic children’s book series), all for Apple TV+, as well as the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, for which she won an Emmy Award. Her recent children’s programming executive producer credits include Duff Goldman’s Happy Fun Bake Time, the first kid’s cooking show for discovery+/Food Network; The Dinosaur Train Movie for Universal Entertainment and PBS KIDS; the Emmy-nominated series Dinosaur Train on PBS KIDS; the award-winning Netflix Original Word Party and spin-off series Word Party Presents: Math!; the groundbreaking marine biology series Splash and Bubbles for PBS KIDS; the NBCUniversal Kids/CBC animated series Dot., based on Randi Zuckerberg’s popular book; and the NBCUniversal/Hulu Original preschool show Doozers, inspired by the wildly popular characters from the classic series Fraggle Rock. Stanford’s award-winning credits also include the Emmy-nominated Sid the Science Kid, which she created for PBS KIDS; the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Julie’s Greenroom starring Julie Andrews; the live-action puppet series Me and My Monsters for the CBBC and Network Ten in Australia; Hi Opie!, an award-winning preschool series with Marble Media and TVO; the Lifetime live-action holiday special Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow, as well as the Emmy-nominated Sprout preschool series Pajanimals.
World Screen News
eOne Scores Rights for Janice Hallett’s The Twyford Code
Entertainment One (eOne) has acquired the rights to Janice Hallett’s best-selling novel The Twyford Code, marking the first project to come out of the company’s first-look deal with Paul Andrew Williams. The Twyford Code is told found-footage style via automatic transcriptions of recordings made by a former prisoner...
World Screen News
Tubi Scores Warner Bros. Discovery Content Deal
Tubi has inked a content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that adds 14 WB-branded FAST channels and more than 225 AVOD titles, totaling over 2,000 hours, to the platform. Tubi will launch three brand-new curated FAST channels—WB TV Reality, WB TV Series and WB TV Family—each featuring Warner Bros. Discovery content, including all seasons of Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Legendary, FBoy Island, The Nevers, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class and The Time Traveler’s Wife.
World Screen News
Cineflix Rights’ James Durie on Scripted Trends
In February, Paramount+ in Australia will premiere the ten-part Last King of The Cross, a true-crime event drama from Mark Fennessy and the team at Helium Pictures inspired by the autobiography of John Ibrahim. Launched to the global market at MIPCOM by Cineflix Rights, the drama, licensed to Sky, is part of a growing slate of international high-end drama series at the company, sitting alongside returning properties such as Whitstable Pearl, Manayek, Happily Married and Irvine Welsh’s Crime. James Durie, the head of scripted at Cineflix Rights, shares with TV Drama Weekly his thoughts on evolving financing models and the keys to cutting through in the age of peak drama.
World Screen News
TVF International Scores Sales in North America
TVF International has closed a raft of sales in the U.S. and Canada following Realscreen Summit. Blue Ant Media licensed a number of documentaries about the British royal family, including Harry: Warrior Prince, which delves into the making of the controversial prince. Additionally, Blue Ant Media picked up Diana: 20...
World Screen News
Ron Ninio on Remaking Your Honor
Season two of the hit legal drama Your Honor recently launched on Showtime, with Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) continuing in the lead role as a judge who must protect his son at any cost. The series is based on an Israeli original, Kvodo, from Yes Studios, created by Ron Ninio (director) and Shlomo Mashiach (writer).
World Screen News
Australia to Introduce Local Content Quotas for International Streamers
The Australian government has revealed plans to introduce requirements for local content on streaming platforms “so that Australians continue to be able to see and hear quality homegrown content, regardless of which platform they are using.”. The proposal is part of a new National Cultural Policy. It notes that...
World Screen News
Aardman Promotes Laura Taylor-Williams to Lead New Digital Strategy
Aardman has promoted Laura Taylor-Williams from senior sales manager to the newly created role of head of digital and strategic development. Taylor-Williams will lead the new strategic direction of digital monetization across AVOD, FAST and EST. She will oversee a team that covers both commercial and creative strategy in the digital publishing space.
World Screen News
New President & CEO at Muse Entertainment
Aren Prupas has been appointed as president and CEO of Muse Entertainment, taking the reins from his father, Michael Prupas. Respected industry veteran Michael Prupas, the founder of Muse, now assumes the mantle as executive chairman of the board. He will maintain an active presence in the company as both an ambassador for Muse in its relationships with the international industry and public affairs within Canada, as well as a leading supporter of the entire team at the company.
World Screen News
Little Engine Partners with Dark Slope
Little Engine Moving Pictures has tapped Dark Slope as its virtual service production partner to develop a CGI puppet animation workflow. The two will integrate Dark Slope’s motion-capture technologies into Little Engine’s puppetry and animation hybrid process, developed by creator, showrunner and animator Ben Mazzotta. The new workflow is currently being used in the production of a preschool series.
World Screen News
The Last of Us Renewed for Season Two
HBO has ordered a second season of its post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, based on Naughty Dog’s hit video game franchise. The show, which marked HBO’s second largest debut, follows as hardened survivor Joel is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone across the brutal landscape of the U.S. 20 years after the start of a fungal pandemic. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the lead roles.
World Screen News
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Set for POP
POP has added to its programming roster She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, a modern take on the ’80s girl power icon. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the story of an orphaned princess named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into an ultimate legendary warrior princess, She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.
World Screen News
Guru Studio Taps WildBrain Alum
Guru Studio has bolstered its sales team with the appointment of Jennifer Oppenheimer as international sales and licensing manager. Oppenheimer will be managing content and licensing sales for Guru’s distribution properties, including True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Big Blue, Pikwik Pack and the newly acquired preschool series 123 Number Squad! Oppenheimer will also be leading the company’s sales in the Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, as well as global AVOD.
