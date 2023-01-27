ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Carvana Is Down 95% From Its High. Time to Buy?

By Reuben Brewer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Wall Street loves a good story, and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) had one, with its fancy used car "vending machines" and online business model.

But investors are notoriously fickle, frequently moving to newer stories when old ones grow tired. Given the 95% price decline in Carvana's stock over the past year, it's pretty clear that Mr. Market's infatuation has ended. Is this an opportunity to get in on the cheap, or a warning sign that Carvana's future is troubled?

Interesting, but is it sustainable?

Carvana is trying to upend the used car market, which is fairly fragmented and, with a few exceptions, has not kept up with modern times. Sure, CarMax (NYSE: KMX) and new car dealers that also sell used autos have material online presences, but pay attention to the smaller places selling cars near you. There's likely a big difference. The new car dealers, meanwhile, would rather you buy a new car than a used one, so the investment incentives in the used car arena aren't the same as for a CarMax, which itself is predominantly a brick-and-mortar operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUDDE_0kTv15d300

Image source: Getty Images.

In other words, there is a place for a company like Carvana to build an online-centric used car business. Add in the company's theatrically appealing "vending machines" and it's no wonder that investors took an early liking to the company's story.

The story got an extra boost during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and into 2021. With customers practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the illness, going online was the easiest option. Like many other retailers with online-centric businesses, Carvana's stock took off even though it had yet to turn a full-year profit.

That's not actually uncommon for a young company as it looks to build a business, but as 2021 progressed it became clear that Carvana didn't look anywhere near sustainable profitability. The stock started to plunge in the middle of the year, and it just kept going as 2022 results seemed to cement the new negative narrative around the company.

Risk versus reward

Here's the interesting thing about this story for contrarian types: When Carvana's stock was trading hands at $300 or more, it was, in hindsight, a wildly risky investment. Now, with the stock at around $6.50, more aggressive investors might wonder if the Carvana business model has enough legs to make it worth buying. The answer is probably not.

Through the first nine months of 2022 sales increased nearly 19% year over year, which is a big number. But the cost of goods sold line item on the company's income statement went up 27%. In the end, gross profit fell 25%. And when you add in the cost of running the business (selling, general, and administrative expenses), which rose nearly 50% year over year, and interest expenses, which were higher by 175%, you get a pre-tax loss that basically exploded.

That's not hyperbole: Through the first nine months of 2021 Carvana's pre-tax loss was $105 million. Over the same span in 2022, the company lost $1.45 billion. Normally a change like that would include some sort of one-time write off, but that wasn't the case.

Carvana is trying to cut costs, but it seems investors are worried that management focused on growing sales without any regard for profits. Given the numbers here, it is hard to argue that this isn't the case. It's perhaps even harder to suggest that Carvana has proven that it has a sustainable business model. Given the still-difficult economic environment, noting both high inflation and still-rising interest rates, it's hard to believe that the fourth quarter of 2022 will be materially better than the rest of that year.

A lot to prove

While Carvana does have an interesting business model, results so far have not been very good, at least if you care about owning a profitable business. Management appears to be shifting gears, but it is far from clear that it can turn this money-bleeding business into a profitable one. Until there's at least some sustained momentum toward positive earnings, most investors should view the massive stock drop as a warning sign that the risks here outweigh the potential rewards right now.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CarMax. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
C. Heslop

All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close

Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com

Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
266K+
Followers
123K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy