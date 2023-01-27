ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theeasttexasweekend.com

Empowering the blind and visually impaired with East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind

For February, our latest stop with Peltier Subaru Supports takes us to the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind, a non-profit serving the blind and visually impaired through rehabilitation, education, training, and employment. Founded in 1976, the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind is based in Tyler where they are...
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Enjoy the taste of modern Italian with an East Texas twist at the Tuscan Pig

Since 2013, Miriam & Rodolfo “Rudy” Stefano have been bringing modern Italian food to the people of East Texas! Born in Italy, Rudy came to the United States at the age of 6. After living in New Jersey & California, the Stefanos were brought to Longview on what would have been a short work stint; it became obvious to them that Longview was and still is a thriving East Texas destination.
LONGVIEW, TX
The Tyler Loop

“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”

So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

2 of the Best Waterparks in Texas Only Minutes from Tyler, TX

There is something so fun and exciting about visiting a waterpark, no matter how old you are. The rush of sliding down slides with water splashing in your face causes a minor adrenaline rush that keeps thrill seekers coming back for more. And we all know that there are large waterparks in the bigger cities around the state of Texas but there are a couple of the best waterparks just down the road from us in Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Tyler Public Library celebrates first Black families at Liberty Hall

Coming up in February, the City of Tyler will celebrate Black History Month through a program presented by the Tyler Public Library on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6:00 PM at Liberty Hall. The event will be emceed by Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. The program will recognize the first African American...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.

When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas ISD Students Vaping Need Community Service Not a Felony

Could you imagine getting in trouble for all of the mistakes that you have made, especially when you were in high school? For many people reading this article social media wasn’t around or was just gaining popularity, so photos and videos weren’t being shared so much. But it’s my own personal opinion that when dealing with high school kids that make a mistake, we need to lean more on making them do community service and not give them a felony charge.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

American State bank structure fire in Tyler

Visiting popular Texas state parks may be dependent on availability and reservations, but some privately owned areas could be more accessible alternatives. Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp’s accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge or hiking the trails along the top of the sheer cliffs.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Fallen tree shuts down roadway on FM 16 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A large tree is blocking a roadway in the 5500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 16 East in Tyler. According to a Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook post, a large tree is blocking both lanes. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives

HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
HALLSVILLE, TX
inforney.com

LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures

Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning. The reports came about 8 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy