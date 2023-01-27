Read full article on original website
Empowering the blind and visually impaired with East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind
For February, our latest stop with Peltier Subaru Supports takes us to the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind, a non-profit serving the blind and visually impaired through rehabilitation, education, training, and employment. Founded in 1976, the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind is based in Tyler where they are...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Belle and Beast from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Belle and Beast from the SPCA of East Texas. These adorable Disney puppies are 4-weeks-old, and the Mom and pups have been with the SPCA of East Texas for two days. They will be perfect for cuddles!. The SPCA...
Enjoy the taste of modern Italian with an East Texas twist at the Tuscan Pig
Since 2013, Miriam & Rodolfo “Rudy” Stefano have been bringing modern Italian food to the people of East Texas! Born in Italy, Rudy came to the United States at the age of 6. After living in New Jersey & California, the Stefanos were brought to Longview on what would have been a short work stint; it became obvious to them that Longview was and still is a thriving East Texas destination.
“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”
So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
Smith County constable rescues dog found on side of road with only a blanket
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is related to a recent animal hoarding situation in East Texas. A Smith County constable saved the life of a sweet, four-legged friend over the weekend. On Sunday, Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin received a call from a...
2 trees fall on RVs in Smith County, trapping woman inside
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people are safe after a tree fell on their RV in northern Smith County Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Wind Dancer. The residents told KETK News that they escaped through the emergency exit on the RV. According to […]
2 of the Best Waterparks in Texas Only Minutes from Tyler, TX
There is something so fun and exciting about visiting a waterpark, no matter how old you are. The rush of sliding down slides with water splashing in your face causes a minor adrenaline rush that keeps thrill seekers coming back for more. And we all know that there are large waterparks in the bigger cities around the state of Texas but there are a couple of the best waterparks just down the road from us in Tyler, Texas.
Tyler Public Library celebrates first Black families at Liberty Hall
Coming up in February, the City of Tyler will celebrate Black History Month through a program presented by the Tyler Public Library on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6:00 PM at Liberty Hall. The event will be emceed by Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. The program will recognize the first African American...
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
Tyler, Texas ISD Students Vaping Need Community Service Not a Felony
Could you imagine getting in trouble for all of the mistakes that you have made, especially when you were in high school? For many people reading this article social media wasn’t around or was just gaining popularity, so photos and videos weren’t being shared so much. But it’s my own personal opinion that when dealing with high school kids that make a mistake, we need to lean more on making them do community service and not give them a felony charge.
No injuries reported after trees fall on 2 RV homes in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — No one was injured after trees fell on two mobile homes in the Tyler area Tuesday afternoon. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Wind Dancer off of Lavender Road in Smith County regarding a tree that fell one of the RVs. A woman and two dogs were inside the home, but they made it out safely.
American State bank structure fire in Tyler
Visiting popular Texas state parks may be dependent on availability and reservations, but some privately owned areas could be more accessible alternatives. Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp’s accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge or hiking the trails along the top of the sheer cliffs.
Crews responding to structure fire in Tyler on road near Caldwell Zoo
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police and fire are responding to a structure fire in the 1800 block of Charlotte Drive — near Caldwell Zoo. According to a Tyler police active call, the report of the fire came in around 8:37 a.m. Wednesday. Details are limited at this time.
Fallen tree shuts down roadway on FM 16 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A large tree is blocking a roadway in the 5500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 16 East in Tyler. According to a Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook post, a large tree is blocking both lanes. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
Upshur County residents frustrated with high electric prices and miscommunication
Different Facebook posts from customers claiming their electricity bill is unusually high as well. Some even doubled in charges.
East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives
HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning. The reports came about 8 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.
