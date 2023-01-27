Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
MLB
Twins embrace Dakota Nation partnership
WELCH, Minn. -- The Twins are just over two weeks from heading south for Spring Training, but the organization’s leaders took a break from their preparations for the season to spend a meaningful morning learning about the oft-overlooked history of the indigenous nation whose ancestral land they now call home.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 31
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 31, one of the strongest birthdays in baseball. 1) Ernie Banks (1931) How do you pick a...
MLB
The pen is mightier for this Marlins prospect
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "We're getting out of here. Let's get to work." Those are the words Marlins No. 23 prospect Nasim Nuñez wrote in his...
MLB
How new HOFer Rolen left mark on Votto
CINCINNATI -- The final stop of Scott Rolen’s Hall of Fame career was in Cincinnati, and it proved to be pivotal for the franchise. During Rolen’s tenure from 2009-12, the Reds won two National League Central titles (’10 and ’12). They also went to the NL Wild Card Game in ’13, after Rolen retired.
MLB
Explore the Twins' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
Phillies sign versatile Harrison to 1-year deal
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies sacrificed bench depth in January, when they traded Matt Vierling and Nick Maton to the Tigers for Gregory Soto. They addressed that shortcoming on Monday, signing utility player Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2 million contract. To make room for Harrison on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-hander Sam Coonrod for assignment.
MLB
Craftier Williams enters '23 with closer role his alone
MILWAUKEE -- Barring a shakeup in the coming weeks, Devin Williams will be the last line of defense for a Brewers club being built around the concept of run prevention. Williams went into the last handful of years as the sensational setup man to closer Josh Hader before sliding into the closer's role himself when the Brewers traded Hader to the Padres. This would be his first chance to rack up saves over a full year.
MLB
Sox acquire Bleier from Miami for Barnes
The Red Sox found a trade partner for Matt Barnes on Monday, reaching a deal to send the veteran righty along with cash considerations to the Marlins for lefty reliever Richard Bleier, the team announced. The deal comes six days after Barnes was surprisingly designated for assignment so the Red...
MLB
In Brown, Astros get 'class act' as GM
Phillies legend Del Unser and Omar Minaya, the Yankees’ senior advisor to baseball operations, both played roles in Dana Brown’s success as he was climbing up the baseball ladder. Both were pleased by the Astros hiring Brown as their general manager. “I was not shocked [Brown was named...
MLB
Matt Barnes traded to Marlins from Boston
MIAMI -- The Marlins added an experienced late-inning option to their bullpen on Monday afternoon by acquiring Matt Barnes and cash considerations from the Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, the club announced. The longest-tenured Red Sox player until they designated him for assignment on Tuesday, Barnes had become one...
MLB
How top prospect is preparing for first camp
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery interacted with shortstop Tim Anderson when Montgomery was called up a couple of times from the Minor League side to big league Spring Training last year. Those conversations figure to be a bit more in-depth in 2023, as the No. 1 White Sox prospect and No....
MLB
Ranking depth of talent right now at each position
MLB Network's "Top 10 Right Now!" series concludes this week, with starting pitchers airing at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday and catchers at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The annual countdown always makes for fun, dynamic debates about who makes or doesn't make the cut and how the players are graded, both by human analysts and by The Shredder, MLB Network's statistical algorithm.
MLB
Which teams have the best rotation depth?
You can never have too much starting pitching. Teams may enter a season with an idea of who their top five starters are, but rotation depth is imperative during the course of a 162-game marathon. In 2022, 239 hurlers made at least five starts, an average of roughly eight pitchers per team, and there’s value in being able to hand the ball to someone who can give your team quality innings when you need to replace one of your regular starting pitchers.
MLB
Yankees hire Wilkerson as assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have completed their coaching staff for the 2023 season, announcing that Brad Wilkerson has been named as the club’s assistant hitting coach. Wilkerson, who played in the Majors with the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, will join hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes on the Yankees’ staff. He fills a vacancy created when Hensley Meulens departed to accept the Rockies’ lead hitting coach position.
MLB
Blue Jays announce updates to coaching staff
TORONTO -- John Schneider’s first full season as Blue Jays manager will feature a familiar coaching staff, including a pair of moves made on the pitching side. The Blue Jays have named Jeff Ware and David Howell assistant pitching coaches, with Ware working in the bullpen and Howell working in a strategy role. These effectively fill the void left by Matt Buschmann, the club’s former bullpen coach and director of pitching development, who recently departed the organization.
MLB
Yankees, Gleyber Torres avoid arbitration with 1-year deal
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with infielder Gleyber Torres, avoiding arbitration. Torres’ agreement is for $9.95 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The figure represents the midpoint between Torres and the club; Torres requested $10.2 million, and the club offered $9.7 million.
MLB
Greinke set to return to KC on 1-year deal (source)
Zack Greinke and the Royals have agreed to a one-year deal that will keep the veteran right-hander in Kansas City for his age-39 season, a source told MLB.com's Anne Rogers on Monday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical and was first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe.
MLB
Pinder, Reds agree to Minor League deal (source)
CINCINNATI -- The Reds have reached an agreement with veteran utility player Chad Pinder on a Minor League contract, a source told MLB.com on Monday. When the deal is completed, Pinder will receive an invitation to big league camp as a non-roster player. The club has not confirmed the agreement.
MLB
How Edwards Jr. changed the way he sees the game
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato’s Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carl Edwards Jr. arrived at Nationals Spring Training last March with seven years of Major League experience and a Minor League deal. In two weeks, he will return to camp with the momentum of a turnaround season and an established late-inning role in the bullpen.
MLB
Fowler hangs up cleats after 14 MLB seasons
In 2016, Dexter Fowler became the first -- and still only -- player to hit a leadoff home run in Game 7 of the World Series. As he rounded first base, Fowler memorably spun 180 degrees to face the jubilant visiting dugout in Cleveland. Five hours later, Fowler stood with his teammates on a rain-soaked field. The Chicago Cubs were champions for the first time in 108 years. Heavy, happy tears rolled down his cheeks.
