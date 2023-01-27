ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady and David Beckham Go on a ‘Daddy Daughter Date’ With Their Respective Daughters Vivian, 10, and Harper, 11: Photo

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Tom Brady and David Beckham. Shutterstock(2)

Daddy’s girls! Tom Brady and David Beckham spent a night out with their respective daughters and the proud papas shared sweet snaps from their adventure.

“Daddy’s and there [sic] daughters,” the soccer pro, 47, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, January 26, alongside a photo of him posing with daughter Harper , 11. The Tampa Bays quarterback, 45, grinned alongside the father-daughter duo with his own little girl, daughter Vivian, 10. “Family Night @tombrady,” Beckham added, including multiple sparkling pink and white hearts alongside the happy photo.

Brady, for his part, shared the image on his own Instagram Story, writing, “Daddy Daughter Dates.”

In addition to spending time with their daughters, the former Manchester United player’s youngest son, Cruz Beckham , 17, joined in on the fun at the Miami Slice pizza parlor in Florida. Per David's Instagram Story, he teamed up with Harper and Cruz — David and wife Victoria Beckham are also parents to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham , 23, and Romeo Beckham , 20 — for a make-your-own-pizza night at the restaurant. The dad of four showed off his youngest son’s cooking skills via in the Instagram footage, which depicted Cruz sprinkling toppings on the pie and sliding it into the giant brick oven. Brady appeared to join in on the fun as well, posing with David and the whole team at Miami Slice.

Though the former Real Madrid Player originally hails from England and Brady is from California, they both have homes in the Sunshine State. David owns Inter Miami CF, a major league soccer team in the 305 area, while the former New England Patriot is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

David Beckham and Tom Brady with their daughters. Courtesy Tom Brady/Instagram

The athletes’ outing with their daughters comes less than two weeks since Tampa Bay’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, losing the opportunity to compete in Super Bowl LVII .

Brady — who won seven championship rings with the Patriots — announced his football comeback in March 2022, just two months after he revealed he was retiring from the game (and one year after leading Tampa Bay to victory at Super BowL LV ). The quarterback’s decision to unretire rocked his family — and particularly his then-wife, Gisele Bündchen , with whom he also shares 13-year-old son Benjamin. (Brady is also father of 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan .)

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” the Brazil native told Elle in September 2022 about her thoughts on Brady’s decision to head back to the field. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

One month later, the couple announced that their divorce was finalized .

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen said in a statement at the time.

