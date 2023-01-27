Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Related
MLB
Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams
You might be one of those baseball fans who have a very specific favorite team -- a team that, because of your upbringing and allegiances, might as well be a religion in your home. That club is your club, 365 days a year, every year of your life. There is your team, and there is opponent. There is nothing wrong with this. It is the foundation of much fandom.
MLB
Correa blocking Twins' prospects? 'Hopefully, we're all playing together'
MINNEAPOLIS -- The top two prospects in the Twins’ organization are both first-round shortstops, so it was natural to wonder how they’d feel about their futures in light of Carlos Correa’s return to the Twin Cities on a deal that figures to plant him at shortstop for at least the next six years.
MLB
Seager on new-look Rangers: 'Sky's the limit'
ARLINGTON -- Corey Seager recalls his excitement at Jacob deGrom's introductory press conference back in December. Standing on the concourse at Globe Life Field with a group of his teammates, the shortstop’s smile might have stood out among the rest. "I'm assuming I was [smiling big], because I probably...
MLB
Rays near 3-year extension with Yandy Díaz (source)
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays are set to continue their recent run on multiyear contract extensions, as multiple sources told MLB.com on Saturday they are closing in on a three-year, $24 million deal with infielder Yandy Díaz. If finalized, Díaz’s contract would include an option for the 2026 season,...
MLB
Why the Rays could use fewer openers in 2023
ST. PETERSBURG -- Jeffrey Springs had plenty of reasons to be excited on Wednesday. He was proud to have earned a four-year, $31 million contract that could be worth up to $65.75 million over the next five years, and he was thrilled to commit to the Rays, who have helped bring out the best in him over the last two years. Springs was perhaps a little overwhelmed thinking about his journey from being a 30th-round Draft pick to where he is now.
MLB
Roundtable: What makes Gunnar the No. 1 prospect?
With the release of MLB Pipeline’s 2023 Top 100 Prospects list comes the announcement of a new No. 1. Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson landed at the top, while D-backs outfield prospect Corbin Carroll landed at No. 2 and Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez at No. 3. Pipeline’s prospect experts...
MLB
Phillies sign versatile Harrison to 1-year deal
Versatile veteran Josh Harrison is joining the Phillies on a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday. Terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Sunday that the deal was worth $2 million. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-handed reliever Sam...
MLB
Slimmer Miranda gets kudos from Correa: 'Looks sexy'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Correa was supposed to play an active role in helping Jose Miranda get in peak physical condition before the younger Puerto Rican reported to Spring Training in February. But they couldn’t meet up at Correa’s house in Houston as planned because, well, Correa had a lot going on this offseason.
MLB
3 options to fill Toronto's remaining need in outfield
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the bottom of the Blue Jays’ shopping list, beneath a long list of needs since crossed out by a busy offseason, is “another outfielder.”
MLB
Will new balanced schedule help the Phillies?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. They signed arguably the best available position player in Trea Turner to an 11-year deal. They shored up the rotation with the addition of dependable righty Taijuan Walker. And they further bolstered a bullpen that shined in the postseason by trading for two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto and signing veterans Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel.
MLB
Craftier Williams enters '23 with closer role his alone
MILWAUKEE -- Barring a shakeup in the coming weeks, Devin Williams will be the last line of defense for a Brewers club being built around the concept of run prevention. Williams went into the last handful of years as the sensational setup man to closer Josh Hader before sliding into the closer's role himself when the Brewers traded Hader to the Padres. This would be his first chance to rack up saves over a full year.
MLB
Submariner O'Day retires after 15 seasons
Darren O'Day, the submarining right-handed reliever who spent 15 seasons in the Majors, announced his retirement Monday. “The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game,” the 40-year-old O’Day wrote in a social media post. "When I started in 2006, I didn’t know if I was good enough to compete in MLB, but I was determined to keep going until somebody told me otherwise.”
MLB
Matt Barnes traded to Marlins from Boston
MIAMI -- The Marlins added an experienced late-inning option to their bullpen on Monday afternoon by acquiring Matt Barnes and cash considerations from the Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, the club announced. The longest-tenured Red Sox player until they designated him for assignment on Tuesday, Barnes had become one...
MLB
The best baseball players born on January 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 29:. A three-time All-Star, Schmidt was drafted by Atlanta in 1991 and made his Major League debut in 1995, embarking on a career that would cover 14 years and four clubs (Braves, Pirates, Giants and Dodgers). His finest season came with San Francisco in 2003. He was named the National League starter in the Midsummer Classic before ending the season first in the Majors in WHIP (0.95), leading the NL in ERA (2.34) and winning percentage (.773), and finishing second in NL Cy Young voting behind Eric Gagne of the Dodgers. Fun fact: Schmidt was the final Pirate to wear No. 42 before it was retired across Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson. He would end his career with Robinson’s Dodgers in 2009.
MLB
Which teams have the best rotation depth?
You can never have too much starting pitching. Teams may enter a season with an idea of who their top five starters are, but rotation depth is imperative during the course of a 162-game marathon. In 2022, 239 hurlers made at least five starts, an average of roughly eight pitchers per team, and there’s value in being able to hand the ball to someone who can give your team quality innings when you need to replace one of your regular starting pitchers.
MLB
The pen is mightier for this Marlins prospect
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "We're getting out of here. Let's get to work." Those are the words Marlins No. 23 prospect Nasim Nuñez wrote in his...
MLB
These are the top tools on our Top 100 Prospects list
The players we highlighted as having the best individual tools on our 2022 Top 100 Prospects list wasted no time displaying them at the big league level. Julio Rodríguez (best hitter) slashed .284/.345/.509 and became the fastest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals (125 games) en route to winning American League Rookie of the Year honors. Runner-up Adley Rutschman (best defense) ranked in the upper quartile of catchers in terms of throwing and framing.
MLB
Yankees, Gleyber Torres avoid arbitration with 1-year deal
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with infielder Gleyber Torres, avoiding arbitration. Torres’ agreement is for $9.95 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The figure represents the midpoint between Torres and the club; Torres requested $10.2 million, and the club offered $9.7 million.
MLB
Explore the Giants' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
How top prospect is preparing for first camp
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery interacted with shortstop Tim Anderson when Montgomery was called up a couple of times from the Minor League side to big league Spring Training last year. Those conversations figure to be a bit more in-depth in 2023, as the No. 1 White Sox prospect and No....
Comments / 0