The PFWA on-field awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, more

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HGim_0kTuzMwp00

With the 2022 NFL regular season over, it is time to recognize players, coaches and executives for excellence. The league will announce its on-field awards the weekend of the Super Bowl with the NFL Honors ceremony.

The PFWA (Pro Football Writers of America), comprised of writers and reporters across the country that cover the league and the 32 teams, voted on end-of-year awards and announced them this week.

Below are all the winners of the league MVP, offensive and defensive players of the year, coach of the year, assistant coach of the year, executive of the year, rookie of the year and more.

Most Valuable Player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOqI0_0kTuzMwp00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Player of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujNPq_0kTuzMwp00
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Defensive Player of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mu6L1_0kTuzMwp00
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7DOB_0kTuzMwp00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Offensive Rookie of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DUd3_0kTuzMwp00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Coach of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwM3m_0kTuzMwp00
 Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

HC Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Assistant Coach of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GD3Io_0kTuzMwp00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DC DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers

Executive of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ymb8r_0kTuzMwp00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

GM Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

Comeback Player of the Year; Most Improved Player of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXpaB_0kTuzMwp00
 (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

