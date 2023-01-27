The PFWA on-field awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, more

With the 2022 NFL regular season over, it is time to recognize players, coaches and executives for excellence. The league will announce its on-field awards the weekend of the Super Bowl with the NFL Honors ceremony.

The PFWA (Pro Football Writers of America), comprised of writers and reporters across the country that cover the league and the 32 teams, voted on end-of-year awards and announced them this week.

Below are all the winners of the league MVP, offensive and defensive players of the year, coach of the year, assistant coach of the year, executive of the year, rookie of the year and more.

Most Valuable Player

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Player of the Year

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Defensive Player of the Year

DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year

CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Offensive Rookie of the Year

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Coach of the Year

HC Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Assistant Coach of the Year

DC DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers

Executive of the Year

GM Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

Comeback Player of the Year; Most Improved Player of the Year

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks