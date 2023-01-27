BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Gwinnett County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the man was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Gwinnett County police officials confirmed that SWAT responded to a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford early Tuesday morning. Upon arrival around 1:45 a.m., the individual was “armed with a rifle.” Officers closed the road and advised nearby residents to evacuate and around 4 a.m., gunfire was exchanged between the individual and officers.

