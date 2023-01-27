Read full article on original website
Construction permit to be issued that will allow police training facility at center of protests to move forward
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday an agreement was in place to allow for the construction permit to be issued in the building of the much-contested Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been the subject of a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
Nearly a year after Atlanta applied for permits that would allow construction of its new public safety training center —...
Source: Deal reached to move forward with APD training facility with community, forest protections
ATLANTA — A landmark deal to move forward with the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center with protections for the community and forest has been reached in principle between the City of Atlanta, DeKalb County, and the Atlanta Police Foundation, according to a source familiar with the negotiation, who spoke with Channel 2′s Mark Winne.
Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County. It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. The...
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center
A woman was injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after a big fight outside of a bar overnight in northeast Atlanta. Police say someone was jumped by at least three men outside of Blu Lagoon in the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE. Investigators say the...
Fire breaks out at Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The fire began in an electrical unit around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The DeKalb County School Board will hold a vote tomorrow to determine how to send the revenue from a new sales tax. A new Sequoyah Middle School building is among the projects being considered.
SWAT situation in Gwinnett County ends after man found dead in Buford home
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Gwinnett County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the man was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Gwinnett County police officials confirmed that SWAT responded to a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford early Tuesday morning. Upon arrival around 1:45 a.m., the individual was “armed with a rifle.” Officers closed the road and advised nearby residents to evacuate and around 4 a.m., gunfire was exchanged between the individual and officers.
One injured, 12 families displaced after Norcross apartment fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was injured and 12 families have been displaced after an apartment fire in Norcross Jan. 31. Firefighters responded to the Terra at Norcross Apartments located at 3600 Park Colony Drive NW in Norcross around 10:15 a.m. Fire crews fought flames on the second story and in the attic; the fire was under control by 11:19 a.m.
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. Susana Morales’s cell phone...
Tactical unit used in Memphis police beating similar to unit previously used in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More details are coming out linking the Memphis police chief to the city of Atlanta. The west Tennessee police chief, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, worked with APD during the time a taskforce similar to the one used in Tyre Nichols traffic stop was implemented here. “When I heard...
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Two men were shot in the parking lot of Village Shops of Gainesville during a busy shopping time.
Tractor-trailer crashes into GDOT building in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on the ramp from I-75 South to I-285 East in Cobb County Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms the tractor-trailer ran into a GDOT power building. No injuries have been reported.
Fulton County family pleads for help finding stolen family dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A southwest Atlanta family is pleading for your help in finding their dog. The family said someone took their pup on Friday afternoon. The dog’s name is Alan, nicknamed “Al Pal”. Atlanta Police said the dog theft happened on Brookline Street.
Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County. Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Jan. 27. Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long pink...
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
Man shoots victim and himself in Marietta, police say
Two men were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Marietta.
Metro Atlanta pastor issues call to action in accountability following death of Tyre Nichols
A metro Atlanta pastor is calling for justice and action following the death of Tyre Nichols.
