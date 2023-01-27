ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County. It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Fire breaks out at Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The fire began in an electrical unit around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The DeKalb County School Board will hold a vote tomorrow to determine how to send the revenue from a new sales tax. A new Sequoyah Middle School building is among the projects being considered.
DORAVILLE, GA
SWAT situation in Gwinnett County ends after man found dead in Buford home

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Gwinnett County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the man was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Gwinnett County police officials confirmed that SWAT responded to a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford early Tuesday morning. Upon arrival around 1:45 a.m., the individual was “armed with a rifle.” Officers closed the road and advised nearby residents to evacuate and around 4 a.m., gunfire was exchanged between the individual and officers.
BUFORD, GA
One injured, 12 families displaced after Norcross apartment fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was injured and 12 families have been displaced after an apartment fire in Norcross Jan. 31. Firefighters responded to the Terra at Norcross Apartments located at 3600 Park Colony Drive NW in Norcross around 10:15 a.m. Fire crews fought flames on the second story and in the attic; the fire was under control by 11:19 a.m.
NORCROSS, GA
Tractor-trailer crashes into GDOT building in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on the ramp from I-75 South to I-285 East in Cobb County Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms the tractor-trailer ran into a GDOT power building. No injuries have been reported.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Fulton County family pleads for help finding stolen family dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A southwest Atlanta family is pleading for your help in finding their dog. The family said someone took their pup on Friday afternoon. The dog’s name is Alan, nicknamed “Al Pal”. Atlanta Police said the dog theft happened on Brookline Street.
ATLANTA, GA
Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County. Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Jan. 27. Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long pink...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

