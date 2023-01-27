Science Hill earns combined title at NET Regional Swim Championship

KINGSPORT — Swimmers from Volunteer and Cherokee competed Saturday at the 2023 Northeast Tennessee Regional Swim Championship at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

In the team rankings, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill took top honors with the Hilltoppers edging the Indians 943-936 in the combined team scores. Volunteer finished seventh in the combined team scores with 150 points. Cherokee finished ninth with 120 points.

Swimmers from Cherokee and Volunteer practice, train and compete together but are scored separately.

The Lady Indians won the girls’ title with 511 points to Science Hill’s 431. The Lady Falcons finished sixth (133), and the Lady Chiefs finished seventh (94).

The Toppers won the boys’ title with 512 points to Dobyns-Bennett’s 425. Cherokee finished ninth with 26 points, and Volunteer finished 11th with 17 points.

Volunteer’s team of Anna Allen, Jolee Dalida, Madeline Henriott and Maggie Bice took third in the girls 200 medley relay.

Here’s how Hawkins County swimmers fared in the finals:

Girls 200 Medley Relay — VHS (Anna Allen, Jolee Dalida, Madeline Henriott, Maggie Bice), 3rd.

Girls 200 Free — Julina Allen, CHS, 11th.

Girls 50 Free — A Final: Neyla Price (CHS), 6th; Anna Allen (VHS), 7th; Madeline Henriott (VHS), 8th; B Final: Landry Russell (CHS), 10th.

Boys 50 Free — Noah Hawk (CHS), 6th.

Girls 100 Fly — Neyla Price (CHS), 8th.

Girls 100 Free — Anna Allen (VHS), 9th; Julina Allen (CHS), 11th; Landry Russell, 12th.

Boys 100 Free — Noah Hawk (CHS), 8th.

Girls 200 Free Relay — VHS (Anna Allen, Reese Turner, Jolee Dalida, Madeline Henriott), 5th; CHS (Neyla Price, Amari Newman, Landry Russell, Julina Allen), 7th.

Girls 100 Back — Maggie Bice (VHS), 16th.

Boys 100 Back — Kelton McAmis (VHS), 13th; Tucker Houck (CHS), 15th.

Girls 100 Breast — Madeline Henriott (VHS), 10th; Bayley Jones (VHS), 12th.

Boys 100 Breast — Kain Cornett (VHS), 10th; Matthew Carter (VHS), 11th.

Girls 400 Free Relay — VHS (Maggie Bice, Reese Turner, Bayley Jones, Ally Thompson), 5th; CHS (Julina Allen, Hannah Miller, Nadeen Aglan, Amari Newman), 8th.

A last chance qualifier for the state meet was planned for Thursday. So far, only Cherokee freshman Noah Hawk has qualified for the state meet at the University of Tennessee on Feb. 10.