Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Related
abc12.com
More people seeking help for utility bills in Flint this winter
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Donna Allen says she tried to keep up on bills with her savings. But eventually, even those ran dry and she had to turn elsewhere for help. "A lot of times, I'd go in my house and it was cold," she said. 2022 was rough on...
One of Flint’s Magnificent Historic Mansions Can Be Yours for Under $500K
When it comes to historic neighborhoods in Michigan, it’s hard to beat the area known as the College Cultural Area in Flint. The elegant architecture has kept the homes some of the most sought-after in the area for years, and now you can call one of them home. I...
abc12.com
Divers remove man's body from water near Holloway Dam
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities worked through frigid temperatures to pull a man's body from the icy water near Holloway Dam on Monday evening. The body was identified as Tony Bigelow of Flint, who was last seen alive on Sunday afternoon. Genesee County Park Police Chief David Dwyer said...
abc12.com
Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
abc12.com
Mott Community College reopens low-cost auto service center
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers who need some auto repairs again have a low-cost option available at Mott Community College. Mott's Automotive Department is reopening its student service garage to the public beginning Feb. 13. The garage closed to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mott students...
Rapper who grew up in Lansing one of 3 reported missing in Detroit
Kelly's mother tells 6 News that she got a voicemail from him letting her know he made it down safely to Detroit at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21.
abc12.com
Pickup truck backs into Saginaw Township store to break in
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Police say a pickup truck crashed through the front doors of a clothing store in Saginaw Township to break in last week. The Saginaw Township Police Department says a thief used a Chevrolet Silverado to back through and shatter the front doors of DXL at 4434 Bay Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man says Friend of the Court claims he's father to a baby by a woman he's never met
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit man has levied some strong accusations against Friend of the Court after they claim he's the father of a child. The problem is, he's happily married and says he's never met the mother. DeAngelo Smith said he got a phone call in late...
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
Police officer forgives California man he had gunfight with on Bay County road
BAY CITY, MI — Having fled parole in California for Michigan, a sex offender is now heading to a Michigan prison after getting in a meth-related shootout with police along a Bay County road. Though no one was wounded, it was a confrontation the absconder was lucky to walk away from, according to his sentencing judge.
WNEM
Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
Pontiac mourns loss of mother, children who froze to death
The shivers from the group of mourners huddled together in Pontiac for a vigil at Branch Street and Gillespie Avenue on Sunday were nothing compared to what Monica Latrice Cannady and her three children had endured. The field adjacent to the mourners was where Cannady and her two sons, Kyle and Malik Milton — ages 9 and 13, respectively — froze to death. Cannady's only surviving child, a 10-year-old girl, woke up on Sunday, Jan. 15, next to them...
abc12.com
Beloved local greenhouse closes its doors after four-generation legacy
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After 167 years, Keit's Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City is closing its doors today. The family-owned and operated business began as a celery farm well over a century-and-a-half ago and has since become a staple in the community. On its final day, Keit's...
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Ann Arbor police clarify misinformation being shared on social media surrounding death of Pioneer HS student
As the investigation continues into the death of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson, police are clearing up some “misinformation” surrounding her death. The 15-year-old was reported missing over the weekend and found dead Monday.
Trial in fatal shooting outside Flint gas station ends in mistrial
FLINT, MI – The trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting outside the Sunoco gas station on North Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road in March 2022 ended in a mistrial Tuesday after prosecutors argued a question by the defendant’s attorney crossed the line. Genesee Circuit Judge...
Detroit man crashes into median wall after being shot 3 times on Lodge Freeway; MSP asking for tips to find suspect
Michigan State Police have closed a portion of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit as they investigate a shooting that caused a crash, causing delays for drivers during the afternoon commute.
fox2detroit.com
Donations needed after 133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting ring in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An animal nonprofit out of Metro Detroit is looking for donations after more than a hundred dogs were rescued from a suspected dog fighting operation in Detroit. Bark Nation, which is based out of Metro Detroit, said it's animal response unit helped police rescue 133 dogs...
Comments / 0