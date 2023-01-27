ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc12.com

Divers remove man's body from water near Holloway Dam

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities worked through frigid temperatures to pull a man's body from the icy water near Holloway Dam on Monday evening. The body was identified as Tony Bigelow of Flint, who was last seen alive on Sunday afternoon. Genesee County Park Police Chief David Dwyer said...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Mott Community College reopens low-cost auto service center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers who need some auto repairs again have a low-cost option available at Mott Community College. Mott's Automotive Department is reopening its student service garage to the public beginning Feb. 13. The garage closed to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mott students...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Pickup truck backs into Saginaw Township store to break in

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Police say a pickup truck crashed through the front doors of a clothing store in Saginaw Township to break in last week. The Saginaw Township Police Department says a thief used a Chevrolet Silverado to back through and shatter the front doors of DXL at 4434 Bay Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
WNEM

Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Pontiac mourns loss of mother, children who froze to death

The shivers from the group of mourners huddled together in Pontiac for a vigil at Branch Street and Gillespie Avenue on Sunday were nothing compared to what Monica Latrice Cannady and her three children had endured. The field adjacent to the mourners was where Cannady and her two sons, Kyle and Malik Milton — ages 9 and 13, respectively — froze to death. Cannady's only surviving child, a 10-year-old girl, woke up on Sunday, Jan. 15, next to them...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Beloved local greenhouse closes its doors after four-generation legacy

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After 167 years, Keit's Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City is closing its doors today. The family-owned and operated business began as a celery farm well over a century-and-a-half ago and has since become a staple in the community. On its final day, Keit's...
BAY CITY, MI

