The shivers from the group of mourners huddled together in Pontiac for a vigil at Branch Street and Gillespie Avenue on Sunday were nothing compared to what Monica Latrice Cannady and her three children had endured. The field adjacent to the mourners was where Cannady and her two sons, Kyle and Malik Milton — ages 9 and 13, respectively — froze to death. Cannady's only surviving child, a 10-year-old girl, woke up on Sunday, Jan. 15, next to them...

PONTIAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO